JERUSALEM • Israel’s president on Thursday asked the Knesset to choose a new prime minister, giving parliament three weeks to agree upon a leader or plunge the country into an unprecedented fourth consecutive election in just over a year. President Reuven Rivlin made the move after his prime minister-designate, former military chief Benny Gantz, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to reach a power-sharing deal by a midnight deadline.
The bitter rivals had pledged to form an “emergency” government to steer the country through the coronavirus crisis, which has ravaged the economy and sent unemployment to record highs. But after weeks of talks, including a final 48-hour extension granted by Rivlin, the president said he had lost confidence in their chances of striking a deal.
“I am informing you that I do not see the possibility of forming a government and I entrust the formation of a government to the Knesset,” he wrote in a letter to the parliament. “I hope that the Knesset members will be able to form a majority in such a way that a government can be formed as soon as possible and to prevent a fourth round of elections.”
The decision by the president, a figurehead position that oversees post-election coalition talks, does not rule out a deal between Netanyahu and Gantz. After the deadline passed, negotiators from Netanyahu’s Likud and Gantz’s Blue and White met again on Thursday to continue talks. Netanyahu also said he had invited Gantz to another meeting in the evening.
They now have a final three-week deadline to wrap up a deal. Otherwise, the Knesset would dissolve and trigger another election for no later than August 4.
Gantz told party members he would “preside over a fully operational Knesset beginning next week” and Israel’s Channel 12 reported that he threatened to advance anti-Netanyahu legislation if talks with Likud break down.
But Netanyahu appears to have gained some leverage. With Gantz no longer holding the presidential “mandate” to put together a coalition, Netanyahu could search for other options.
A total of 59 lawmakers have endorsed Netanyahu, leaving him just shy of a majority in the 120-seat parliament. While continuing to speak to Gantz, he may also try to lure two lawmakers from his opposition in hopes of putting together a narrow government.
The Knesset could hypothetically choose a third candidate as prime minister. But there do not seem to be any viable alternatives that could muster the needed support of 61 lawmakers.
A deal between Gantz and Netanyahu would require major compromise by both men. During three bitter campaigns over the past year, Gantz vowed never to serve in a government under Netanyahu.