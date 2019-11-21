Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Scattered snow showers early with a steadier snow developing late. Low 23F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Scattered snow showers early with a steadier snow developing late. Low 23F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.