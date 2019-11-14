JERUSALEM • Israel has resumed strikes on targets linked to the Islamic Jihad militant group in the Gaza Strip after it fired a number of rockets into Israel.
The announcement by the Israeli military early Friday indicated that an unofficial cease-fire declared nearly 24 hours earlier was breaking down.
The truce had ended two days of fighting ignited by Israel’s targeted killing of one of the Iran-backed militant group’s top Gaza commanders.
The fighting killed 34 Palestinians, including 16 civilians, according to rights groups.
Islamic Jihad fired at least 450 rockets into Israel on Tuesday and Wednesday, most of which landed in open areas or were intercepted. Sporadic rocket fired continued Thursday after the cease-fire was announced.
Israel began responding early Friday.
The Iran-backed group is pledged to Israel’s destruction.
Hamas, the Islamic militant group ruling Gaza, appears to have stayed out of the fighting.
