RALEIGH, N.C. • Hurricane Isaias made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach after regaining hurricane strength early Tuesday, leaving thousands along the coast without power.
The Category 1 hurricane will move north-northeastward up the Interstate 95 corridor through central North Carolina into Tuesday, bringing heavy rainfall and potentially damaging winds.
The hurricane made landfall around 11:10 p.m. at Ocean Isle Beach, according to the National Weather Service, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.
A weather station at Oak Island reported a gust of wind at 87 mph with sustained winds of 76 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
At 1 p.m., the National Weather Service said hurricane conditions were spreading onto the coast of eastern South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina.
The storm was moving north-northeast at 16 mph.
As the hurricane moved into North Carolina, more than 90,000 power outages were reported in southeast North Carolina near the coast, according to Duke Energy.
A storm surge warning went into effect from Ocracoke Inlet to Oregon Inlet, and a tropical storm warning was in effect all the way to the north of Stonington in Maine to Eastport, Maine.
The tropical storm warning and storm surge warning south of the South Santee River was discontinued, according to the NWS.
The National Weather Service said in an 8 p.m. update Monday that the area was also in a “tornado threat period,” with tornado watches already in effect in southeastern North Carolina counties.
Minor to moderate flooding was expected from the storm, said the NWS. Flash flood warnings were issued for Edgecombe, Franklin, Harnett, Johnston, Nash, Sampson, Wake and Wilson counties through 6:15 a.m.
The top winds from Isaias will be found on the east side of the storm near the coast, in Wilmington, Elizabethtown, Jacksonville, New Bern and Plymouth, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service issued a storm surge warning for parts of Pamlico and Albemarle sounds, including the Neuse and Pamlico rivers, and for the Outer Banks from Oregon Inlet to Virginia.