BAGHDAD • Rockets struck Iraq’s capital Tuesday with four landing inside the heavily fortified Green Zone, Iraq’s military said, killing a child and wounding at least five people, signaling an end to an informal truce announced by Iran-backed militias in October. Two Iraqi security officials said one of the rockets that hit the Green Zone struck close to Iraq’s National Security Service, just 2,000 feet from the American Embassy. Some of the rockets were intercepted by the C-RAM air defense system installed by the U.S. this year, they said.
Iraq’s military said three rockets landed outside the Green Zone, one hitting close to Baghdad Medical City hospital, one at the gate of a public park, and a third exploded in the air.
One child was killed and five civilians were wounded, the military statement said.
Officials said two Iraqi security forces personnel were also wounded inside the Green Zone. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
The military said the incident would not go without “prosecution and accountability.”
U.S. troops invaded Iraq in 2003 and left in 2011 but returned in 2014 after the IS group overran large parts of Iraq. Frequent attacks are targeting the U.S. Embassy and vehicles transporting equipment for U.S. troops.