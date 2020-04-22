In this April 15 photo made available by U.S. Navy, Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessels sail close to U.S. military ships in the Persian Gulf near Kuwait. . A group of 11 Iranian naval vessels made “dangerous and harassing” maneuvers near U.S. ships in the Persian Gulf near Kuwait on Wednesday, in one case passing within 10 yards of a U.S. Coast Guard cutter, U.S. officials said. Iranian officials did not immediately acknowledge the incident.