Iran said it would exceed limits on its enriched-uranium stockpiles before the end of this month, as the U.S. said it would send an additional 1,000 troops to the Mideast in response to “hostile behavior” by Tehran.
Iran’s threat came days after the U.S. accused Iran of orchestrating a second set of attacks on oil tankers near a vital global-shipping route. If carried out, Iran would violate the 2015 nuclear deal by breaching the pact’s enriched-uranium cap. It would also jeopardize European efforts to save the accord after President Trump pulled the U.S. out of it last year.
Iranian officials framed their nuclear enrichment as an ultimatum to Europe, which has furiously tried to save the deal by finding ways around U.S. sanctions that have cut off trade with Iran and tipped its economy into a deep recession.
Trump tweeted, “Iran to defy Uranium Stockpile Limits” but made no further comment. National Security Council spokesman Garrett Marquis said, “President Trump has made it clear that he will never allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons. The regime’s nuclear blackmail must be met with increased international pressure.”
U.S. military officials said the additional troops will help provide security and intelligence in the region amid heightened tensions over a series of attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. Washington has blamed Iran for the attacks. Tehran has denied any involvement.
The U.S. already has more than 20,000 troops in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, and earlier last month, the Pentagon sent thousands more personnel along with an aircraft carrier, warships, bombers and antimissile batteries in response to the attacks.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo flew to Tampa, Fla., to meet on Tuesday with Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander of all U.S. forces in the Middle East, and Gen. Richard Clarke, who heads Special Operations forces.
Iran warned in early May it would withdraw from parts of the nuclear deal in retaliation, but its Monday announcement after two fuel tankers were attacked in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday ratcheted up pressure on the U.S. and Europe to respond.
The nuclear deal was meant to open Iran’s economy in exchange for limits on its atomic ambitions.
European officials criticized Iran’s announcement but said they wouldn’t take any immediate action. A British government spokesman said France, Germany and the U.K. have “consistently made clear that there can be no reduction in compliance.”
European leaders warned that their efforts to save the deal would be complicated if Iran was behind the tanker assaults.
The military significance of Tehran’s move would depend on how far Iran goes in exceeding the cap on low enriched uranium set by the 2015 accord and whether the Iranians also install additional centrifuges to process that material, said Gary Samore, a Brandeis University professor who served as former President Obama’s adviser on weapons of mass destruction.
Iran removed two-thirds of its centrifuges following the nuclear deal but has stored them under watch of the International Atomic Energy Agency.
“If they exceed the cap by just a few thousand kilograms, then it is insignificant,” Samore said. “But if they go much further and install thousands of additional centrifuges, it would reduce the time Iran would need to produce enough material for a nuclear weapon.”
The spokesman for Iran’s atomic energy agency, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said that by June 27 the country would surpass its enriched-uranium limits. He said Iran would further increase its production in early July, but could reverse both steps if Europe provided relief from sanctions.
“Today, the countdown starts from 10,” Kamalvandi said.
Iran said its move wouldn’t violate the nuclear deal, which allows for one party to unwind some measures of compliance if another — in this case, the U.S. — breaches the deal first. However under the pact, any move away from full compliance requires agreement of the accord’s remaining parties.
The Pentagon released on Monday additional photos that officials said show Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC, was responsible for damaging two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman last week. The military earlier released video purporting to show IRGC personnel removing an unexploded mine from the side of one of the tankers.
At a meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Luxembourg, diplomats called for an international probe into the attacks and urged caution by all sides.
Foreign Minister Heiko Maas of Germany, who visited Tehran last week, said Germany was still looking at evidence on whether Iran was responsible and said time was needed to establish the full facts.
The U.S. recently stepped up its military presence in the region in response to what the U.S. military said are new Iranian threats. The Houthi rebels in Yemen, an Iranian-allied force, have stepped up drone and missile attacks on Saudi infrastructure, including airports and oil pipelines.
European countries have been cautious about blaming Iran for attacking the fuel tankers. On Monday, Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said that Washington risked heading for a repeat of the lead-up to the Iraq War in 2003 when the U.S. presented evidence based on faulty intelligence.