WASHINGTON (WE) House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday afternoon that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address.
"She kept kids in school and critical race theory out," McCarthy said of Reynolds's accomplishments, referencing the fact that she required schools to open for full-time in-person learning before anyone else.
"While Washington Democrats fail working Americans, Republican governors are fighting and winning for families. Gov. Kim Reynolds’s brave, bold, and successful leadership for Iowans has put her right at the front of that pack," McConnell added.
"The Biden administration is governing from the far-left, ignoring the problems of working-class Americans while pushing an agenda that stifles free speech, free thought, and economic freedom. The American people have had enough, but there is an alternative and that's what I look forward to sharing on Tuesday evening,” Reynolds said in a press release.
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a Tuesday statement, "Gov. Kim Reynolds’s leadership in Iowa shows how Republican leadership delivers freedom and opportunity. Gov. Reynolds is the perfect leader to give the Republican response to Joe Biden."
McDaniel continued, "Biden's unconstitutional mandates, skyrocketing prices, surging crime, and open border are leaving Americans behind. Meanwhile, Gov. Reynolds and GOP governors are showing how Republican policies work for all Americans.”
Reynolds is the first woman to be elected to the office of governor in Iowa.
Her remarks will take place in Des Moines, Iowa, after Biden's address March 1.