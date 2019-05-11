No question the Pikes Peak region is bursting at the seams with athletic talent — and the Class of 2019 is setting the mark high.
A staggering 275 senior athletes from the Pikes Peak region plan to play sports in college next year, besting the number of 2018 signees by more than 100 commitments.
Check out our interactive map below to learn about each athlete and their future plans.
See a full list of the local signees in May 12th's print edition of The Gazette.
Information provided and verified by athletic directors.