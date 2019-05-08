WASHINGTON • Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz is investigating the FBI’s reliance on the unverified dossier produced by British ex-spy Christopher Steele in the surveillance of a Trump campaign associate “despite questions about (Steele’s) credibility.”
Citing unnamed sources, the Wall Street Journal reports Horowitz “is homing in on” and “has been asking witnesses about” the FBI’s “treatment of information” provided by Steele, described as a “key source”, who was used to obtain Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrants against former Trump foreign policy adviser Carter Page.
This is part of Horowitz’s broad investigation into alleged FISA abuse and more.
The new Wall Street Journal report says the inspector general’s office “has been asking why the FBI continued to cite Steele as a credible source in the renewal applications.” And a specific focus of Horowitz’s team is apparently “a news report cited extensively in the (FISA) applications that appeared to bolster Steele’s credibility… (which) said U.S. intelligence officials were investigating allegations similar to those Steele had raised.”
The “news report” was written by Yahoo News journalist Michael Isikoff, who said he was stunned when he learned that his September 2016 article for Yahoo News was used in the FISA applications targeting Carter Page to bolster Steele’s credibility, despite his source being Steele himself. Iskoff said “it’s self-referential” and “it seems a little odd that they would cite the Yahoo News story about the matter they are investigating themselves based on the same material that had been separately presented to the FBI.”
Isikoff personally met with Steele in person in September 2016. Also at the meeting was Isikoff’s “old friend” Glenn Simpson, the co-founder of Fusion GPS. The three of them talked about Trump and Russia and Steele provided him with some of his research.
Isikoff now admits that everyone should have been more cautious about Steele’s information. “I think it’s fair to say that all of us should have approached this, in retrospect, with more skepticism, particularly when we didn’t know where it was coming from,” Isikoff said.
Attorney General William Barr told Congress that the Justice Department has launched an investigation into how the DOJ and the FBI handled the Trump-Russia investigation.