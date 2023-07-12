In true Independence Day fashion, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers took a bald eagle under its wing Tuesday. In a Twitter post Wednesday, CPW said officials responded to an injured fledgling bald eagle in southern Douglas County on July Fourth.
Can you get more patriotic than a bald eagle rescue on July 4th? 🦅🇺🇸 #USA— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) July 5, 2023
Wildlife officers responded to an injured fledging bald eagle in southern DougCo yesterday. pic.twitter.com/AZVme8Bem8
The eaglet had been reported to be “acting strangely” in the area in recent days, prompting wildlife officials to capture the bird and transport it to Birds of Prey, a foundation in Broomfield specializing in raptor rehabilitation. The eaglet is being treated for a possible head injury, but “no foul (or fowl) play (is) suspected,” CPW reported.
