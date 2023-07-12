In true Independence Day fashion, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers took a bald eagle under its wing Tuesday. In a Twitter post Wednesday, CPW said officials responded to an injured fledgling bald eagle in southern Douglas County on July Fourth.

The eaglet had been reported to be “acting strangely” in the area in recent days, prompting wildlife officials to capture the bird and transport it to Birds of Prey, a foundation in Broomfield specializing in raptor rehabilitation. The eaglet is being treated for a possible head injury, but “no foul (or fowl) play (is) suspected,” CPW reported.