Visitors to the Pikes Peak region often remark how clean the air is in our City above the Clouds.
Before COVID, residents in our area may not have had thought too deeply about indoor air quality, especially when it came to the number of people in a room, disinfection stations and single direction traffic patterns. Andrew Wommack Ministries and Charis Bible College went to great lengths as we implemented protocols to keep our students, guests and staff healthy on site.
Even before the county lifted indoor COVID mandates, the facilities team implemented internal strategies to keep our campus as COVID free as possible. And then we went even further. Above any recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, high level air purifiers/ionizers were installed to provide a clean and safe environment for anyone on campus. Last fall, the Ministry invested over $60,000 into air purifiers/ionizers that have been proven to be 99.4% effective in eliminating airborne particulates and pathogens, including the COVID virus. This system purifies the ventilation system by actively breaking down harmful pathogens.
This technology has proven to virtually eliminate SARS-CoV-2, achieving a 99.4% reduction of the surface strain within 30 minutes. It delivers clean, indoor air that is safe and healthy — producing neither ozone nor other harmful by-products. It provides better overall indoor air quality by removing contaminants from the air in both occupied and unoccupied spaces. In addition, it lowers the risk of long-term adverse health effects caused by Volatile Organic Compounds, emitted from many commonly used consumer products, building materials, furniture, paint and cleaning agents. Long-term exposure to VOCs is linked to serious health concerns.
Air quality and water quantity are vital to everyone living almost 8,500 feet up in the air. On the Charis Bible College campus, we want the indoor air quality to be as fresh and invigorating as the air surrounding Pikes Peak.
Chris Suess is executive director of Construction and Facilities for both the Charis Bible College Campus North and South. He assisted with the 2015-2020 construction of The Auditorium building and the parking garage (Charis Campus South), as well as the 2018 renovation of Andrew Wommack Ministries headquarters building (Charis Campus North). He and his wife, Cindy, moved to Woodland Park in 2014. He was the class speaker for the first Woodland Park Citizens Academy in 2019.