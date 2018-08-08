BANGSAL, Indonesia • Aid began reaching isolated areas of the Indonesian island struggling after a powerful earthquake that killed more than 130 people as rescuers intensified efforts Wednesday to find those buried in the rubble.
The national disaster agency stood by its latest death toll of 131 from Sunday’s quake despite other agencies reporting much higher figures.
The governor of the province that includes Lombok where the quake was centered, the military, the national search and rescue agency and regent of North Lombok issued different death tolls that ranged from 226 to 381.
But disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a statement the information from those sources was incomplete and hadn’t been cross-checked for duplication. An interagency meeting will be held Thursday to compare information, Nugroho said.
As the aid effort stepped up, volunteers and rescue personnel erected more temporary shelters for the tens of thousands left homeless on Lombok by the magnitude 7.0 quake.
Water, which has been in short supply due to a prolonged dry spell, as well as food and medical supplies were being distributed from trucks.
Nearly 1,500 people have been hospitalized with serious injuries and more than 156,000 have been displaced due to the extensive damage to thousands of homes.