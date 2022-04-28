WASHINGTON (WE) Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita filed a lawsuit this week against a national Black Lives Matter charity for failing to fork over information about its finances.
The lawsuit is part of an investigation Rokita launched against the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation in February that is seeking to determine whether the embattled charity violated Indiana state law by deceiving donors and misapplying its assets.
“Protecting Indiana consumers from this house of cards is critical,” Rokita said in a statement Thursday. “There are concerning patterns of behavior from this organization, and we will do what it takes — including this lawsuit — to get to the bottom of it.”
The foundation claimed to have raised $90 million in 2020 in the aftermath of George Floyd's killing, but the charity has yet to file an IRS Form 990 disclosing what it did with the funds. The charity was exposed in early April for trying to conceal its cash purchase of a $6 million Los Angeles mansion with donor funds in October 2020, which a watchdog group alleged could be a violation of IRS charity laws.
The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation has also yet to announce publicly who has been in charge of the charity since its co-founder Patrisse Cullors resigned in May 2021 amid the scrutiny of her own real estate purchases. However, the group did disclose in filings to California and New Mexico in February that Bill and Hillary Clinton insider Minyon Moore and the law firm run by Democratic lawyer Marc Elias had taken up key roles with the charity.
And in February, the foundation shut off its ability to raise funds amid legal threats from California and Washington over its lack of financial and operational transparency.
I filed a lawsuit against the Black Lives Matter organization to protect Hoosiers from this house of cards.