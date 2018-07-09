(June 13-20)
10893 Warm Sunshine — Kevin Hancock, 3017 Waterfront Drive, Monument.
1112 Holland Park Blvd. LLC — Tami Turner, 6055 Lehman Drive, Suite 104.
11241 Modern Meadow LLC — Kevin Hancock, 3017 Waterfront Drive, Monument.
1521 El Paso St. LLC — Mary Spradlin, 1415 W. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.
20181392716 — Jill Carlton, 404 Sunbird Cliffs Lane.
2147 Denton Grove LLC — Theodore W. Archdale, 5855 Wilson Road.
2204 S. Las Palmas Court LLC — Kevin Hancock, 3017 Waterfront Drive, Monument.
2424Gotg LLC — Schelwat Law LLC, 2424 Garden of the Gods Road.
2918 Sage St. LLC — Tami Turner, 6055 Lehman Drive, Suite 104.
2989FFDOC LLC — Alexios-Clark Constantinides, 614 Southern Cross Drive.
530 N. Nevada Ave. LLC — Jay E. Piper, 125 E. Williamette Ave.
5905 Corporate Drive LLC — Investor Exchange Services Inc., 511 N. Tejon St., Suite 200.
701 Hancock LLC — Summit Ridge Homes LLC, 445 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Suite C211.
80th Fighter Squadron Headhunters Association Inc. — 80th Fighter Squadron Headhunters Association Inc., 12658 Woodruff Drive.
844 Deschutes LLC — Robert Sungil Kwak, 5960 Wilson Road.
A Gracious Abode — Jennifer Baugh Royer, 2125 Oak Hills Drive.
A Sooner Taxi Service LLC — Mark Anthony Clements, 3125 E. Fountain Blvd., Suite 2.
Advancement Ministries — Terry Ray Tyson, 17525 Pond View Place.
Affordable Homes 4-U LLC — Matthew Carroll, 11660 Windmill Road.
Alex Wade LLC — Alex Stanton Wade, 1965 Giltshire Drive.
Alive Transactions LLC — Catherine Reyes, 6733 Summer Grace St.
Anderson Landscaping & Yard Care LLC — Seth Anderson, 16715 Oak Brush Loop, Falcon.
AZ Maintenance Inc. — Franklin Edward Matz, 1029 Arch St.
B & B Investigations and Protection Services LLC — Steven E. Barcalow, 2860 South Circle Drive, Suite 50E.
Backwoods Painting and Mountainscapes — Richard Seres, 1067 E. US Highway 24, Suite 259, Woodland Park.
Bbav Studios LLC — Noah Bowe, P.O .Box 2692, Monument.
Bert Bert Logistics LLC — United States Corp. Agents Inc., 17330 Max Road, Falcon.
Bethesda Ministry — Rachel Hay, 435 Pembrook Lane, Woodland Park.
Blue Jay Cleaning LLC — Blue Jay Cleaning, 4480 Canteen Trail.
Brand One Consulting LLC — Brandon Eleuterio, 10482 Scotts Bluff Drive, Falcon.
Brian Humphries LLC — Brian Humphries, 1010 Delaware Drive, Apt. 103.
Brian’s Reality Logistics LLC — Brian Keith Salazar, 4770 Astrozon Blvd.
BS Creations Carpentry LLP — Jeremiah James Seitz, 9650 W. US Highway 24, Cascade.
C & L Cleaning LLC — Carlos Leon, 6979 Silverwind Circle.
Classical Conversations of Briargate — Rebekah Measmer, 9258 Prairie Clover Drive.
Clean & Green Lawn & Lot Maintenance LLC — Chad Lee Jensin, 904 Clinton Way.
Clean Start Cleaning Service LLC — Damita Le’Sean Morgan, 3556 Pacific Drive.
Colorado Inn LLC — Zbigniew J. Stopka, 1031 Royal Gorge Blvd., Cañon City.
Colorado Peak Restoration LLC — Caleb Charles Mandry, 6060 Breeze Court.
Coloradoan Hospitality LLC — Le Doan, 1865 Woodmoor Drive, Monument.
Compasio Global Inc. — United States Corp. Agents Inc., 4135 Shoup Road.
Cooper Construction — Clinton Craig Cooper, 2114 Chalmers Road.
Corliss Crypto LLC — United States Corp. Agents Inc., 2720 W. Platte Ave.
COS House LLC — United States Corp. Agents Inc., 1603B S. Wahsatch Ave.
Custom Property Solutions LLC — Jason Schlotzhauer, 11452 Asbee St., Falcon.
Daily Planet Public Relations LLC — Erica A. Greenberg, 230 S. Raven Mine Drive.
David Massey LLC — David Christian Massey, 2734 Montague Drive.
DMP Investigations LLC — Darren M. Parker, 21455 Warriors Path Drive, Falcon.
Dochas Consulting LLC — Margaret D. Sabin, 3845 Camels View.
Dragon Soap Works Ltd. — Maurecio Carpeli, 1826 E. Platte Ave., Suite 203.
Driver Barry LLC — Barry D. Bowyer, 8750 Bellcove Circle.
DSMO Holdings LLC — David Ulises Molina, 790 Popes Valley Drive.
Dusty Taxi — Dustina L. Respecki, 1272 Nez Perce Drive.
EAC Enterprise Inc. — Emerson Ann Cheever, 1212 N. Nevada Ave.
Edge Node — Nathanael Mark Harmon, 4123 Tumbleweed Drive.
Eldorado Parts — Joseph Alexander Hamilton, 4915 Slickrock Drive.
Enclaves at Mt. Vista Patio Homeowners Association Inc. — Diversified Association Management, 8605 Explorer Drive, Suite 250.
Exclusive Consulting Inc. — Andrew Scott, 2860 S. Circle Drive, Suite 450J.
Expressions by Phana LLC — Phana Packer, 2819 Keystone Circle.
Fearless Fantasies Ltd. — Roberta Lou Head, 72 Vale Circle, , Palmer Lake.
FFW LLC — Pedro Demorejon, 30835 Vorenberg Road, Calhan.
Five Star Restaurant Repair and Sales — Joseph Campana, 1823 W. Vermijo Ave.
Forest Meadows Building Corp. — Frank P. Fowler, 6464 Peterson Road.
Front Range Lift Services LLC — United States Corp. Agents Inc., 6921 Hidden Hickory Circle.
General Management LLC — Brian T. Murphy, 102 S. Tejon St., Suite 800.
Gina Flickinger Inc. — Gina M. Flickinger, 870 Circle Road, Palmer Lake.
Global Ascension International Network Inc. — Shannon Bates, 391 Rampart Range Road, Woodland Park.
Global Payment Ltd. — Zhou Qiaozhu, 4519 La Cresta Drive.
Grays Peak Operations LLC — Jason T. Watson, 2231 Coyote Crest View.
Grundfos Pump Holding Co. Ltd — Ailian Li, 5030 Boardwalk Drive, Suite 818.
Harrington Holdings Inc. — Robert L. Harrington, 204 Mount View Lane, Suite 9.
Hatch Educational Consulting LLC — Mark J. Hatch, 1621 N. Nevada Ave.
I Rock Investments LLC — Registered Agents Inc., 744 Tailings Drive, Monument.
IMP Investigations LLC — Irene M. Parker, 21455 Warriors Path Drive, Falcon.
Inez LLC — Veronica Inez Johnson, 7578 Barn Owl Drive, Fountain.
James Reeg I LLC — James Reeg, 2330 N. Powers Blvd.
James Reeg II LLC — James Reeg, 2330 N. Powers Blvd.
James Reeg III LLC — James Reeg, 2330 N. Powers Blvd.
Javalato Gelato & Coffee LLC — Liucen Lin, 9697 Prominent Point, Suite 145.
Jeremy Safety Response and Accident Claims LLC — Jeremy Paul Tipton, 3115 Montebello Drive West.
Jibber Jabber Cab LLC — Josiah Marshall Brown, 790 Buffalo Run Road, Calhan.
Joshua Stone LLC — Joshua Paul Stone, 1965 Giltshire Drive.
Kathy Sparrow LLC — Kathleen Regina Sparrow, 224 Duncan Ave., Manitou Springs.
Ken Carter LLC — Kendall Marcus Carter, 12647 Berrywood Drive.
KTN Trading LLC — Johannes G. Greenwood, 6189 Lehman Drive, Suite 200.
LA Woodworks LLC — Larry W. Adams, 2530 Scorpio Drive.
Lashes to Love LLC — United States Corp. Agents Inc., 3502 Van Teylingen Drive, Apt. A.
Lazor Trucking LLC — Brenda L. Bartels, 32432 US Highway 24, Calhan.
Leeroy Innovations LLC — Matthew Scott Jenkins, 10865 Sunrise Road, Fountain.
Leese Property Holdings of Co. LLC — Janette Leese, 411 Lakewood Circle, Unit B433.
Longs Peak Operations LLC — Jason T. Watson, 2231 Coyote Crest View.
Luxury Stucco LLC — Alfredo Garcia, 654 Montrail Drive, Widefield.
Lynnse Wilson Hair LLC — Lynnse Wilson, 4995 Granby Circle.
M&M Masonry LLC — Jose Wilberto Mendoza Zamarripa, 5102 Galley Road, Lot 224A.
M.O. Co. LLC — Julio Montes Deoca, 3655 El Morro Road, Suite 94.
Maria’s Taxi Service — Anthony Robert Squitieri, 5125 Slickrock Drive.
Martin Alargent Ministries Inc. — Richard Harris, 1165 Karen Lane, Woodland Park.
Meadowland Partners LLC — United States Corp. Agents Inc., 41 Via Chula Vista, Manitou Springs.
Mel Stahl International LLC — Melanie J. Stahl, 927 N. Wahsatch Ave.
Michael Reeg I LLC — Michael Reeg, 2330 N. Powers Blvd.
Michael Reeg II LLC — Michael Reeg, 2330 N. Powers Blvd.
Michael Reeg III LLC — Michael Reeg, 2330 N. Powers Blvd.
Minder Properties LLC — Kevin Hancock, 3017 Waterfront Drive, Monument.
Miya’s Homes LLC — Jordan Barnes, 847 E. Kiowa St., Suite 3.
Mopha Sgt. James M. Selix 423 — Mopha Sgt. James M. Selix, 423-2 Carson Circle, Fountain.
Mother Earth Enterprises Ltd. — Blake Anthony Dehuff, 4424 White Oak Court.
Mount Elbert LLC — Jason T. Watson, 2231 Coyote Crest View.
Mount Evans Operations LLC — Jason T. Watson, 2231 Coyote Crest View.
Mount Wilson LLC — Jason T. Watson, 2231 Coyote Crest View.
Nate’s Roofing Services LLC — Nathan William Daniel, 7220 Big Valley Court.
Native Language Business LLC — United States Corp. Agents Inc., 6516 Storm Rider Way.
New Vantage Accounting LLC — Kelly A. Bise, 5280 Castlewood Canyon Court.
Nuclear Property Solutions LLC — Registered Agents Inc., 744 Tailings Drive, Monument.
Ocado Avenue LLC — Susan Elizabeth Dunn, 1965 Tanager Way.
Olympian Cottage — Christopher Walker Walker, 424 Swope Ave.
Only Auto Glass Ltd. — Brad R. Nordstrom, 6854 Rosewood Drive.
Outdoor Overhaul Inc. — Stephan James Rucker, 91 Columbine Road, Woodland Park.
Pamela Bailey Transport LLC — Pamela Lee Bailey, 1020 S. Chelton Road, Apt. 2305.
Perfect Cents Bookkeeping LLC — Amy Kragel, 629 Bridger Drive.
Phased Readiness Solutions LLC — United States Corp. Agents Inc., 4321 Hawks Lookout Lane.
Pikes Peak Custom Finishes LLC — Northwest Registered Agent LLC, 7661 Steward Lane.
Pikes Peak Operations LLC — Jason T. Watson, 2231 Coyote Crest View.
Pikes Peak Sealing & Services LLC — United States Corp. Agents Inc., 1980 Swearinger Drive.
Pikes Peak Security — Pikes Peak Security, 9275 Copenhagen Road, Falcon.
Pikes Peak Triathlon Club — Kevin Reese Shaw, 1530 Gold Hill Mesa Drive.
Pioneer Construction LLC — Noah Clingan, 2271 Ellingwood Drive.
Pkrocket Inc. — Shuyu Gu, 5815 Palmer Park Blvd.
Plains Dedicated Services LLC — John Miller, 174 N. Washington St., Suite B, Monument.
Problem Solvers LLC — Shawn Robert Stevens, 1340 Farnham Point, Suite 205.
Rapidswipe Trading LLC — Johannes Gideon Greenwood, 5867 Morning Light Terrace.
Readiness Unlimited LLC — United States Corp. Agents Inc., 4321 Hawks Lookout Lane.
Reeg Family Holdings LLC — Michael R. Reeg, 2330 N. Powers Blvd.
Reeg Bldg I LLC — Michael R. Reeg, 2330 N. Powers Blvd.
Reeg Bldg II LLC — Michael R. Reeg, 2330 N. Powers Blvd.
Reeg Bldg III LLC — Michael R. Reeg, 2330 N. Powers Blvd.
Richy Billion LLC — Richard Beltran, 750 W. Garden of the Gods Road, Suite 100.
Robert Maestas — Robert Anthony Maestas, 3915 Harmony Drive, Apt. 537.
RSCC Trucking LLC — United States Corp. Agents Inc., 8414 Appleton Trail.
Ruth Cano MD PC — Business Law Group, 90 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 400.
S & L Holdings LLC — Lee R. Smith, 853 Hans Brinker St.
S. Bailey Services LLC — United States Corp. Agents Inc., 910 Pioneer Lane.
Sandcor Productions LLC — Sanders Law Firm, 31 N. Tejon St., Suite 405.
Savage Unlimited LLC — Gerald William Savage, 5024 Hawk Springs Drive.
SAZ Properties — Micheal Emory Sazama, 317 Oxbow Drive, Monument.
Shephard Masonry Construction LLC — Tyler A. Shephard, 11328 Berry Farm Road, Fountain.
Sherri Jones — Sherri Lynn Jones, 3915 Harmony Drive, Apt. 537.
SJS Property Services — Steven Julian Sanchez, 906 Delft Drive.
Skoopz Pet Waste Removal — Donavon Badgett, 1174 Cancun Court.
Speedy Doors LLC — Jose Leonel Cortes Esparza, 6193 John Muir Trail.
Springs Medical Billing LLC — Christina Boyce, 5444 Mountain Garland Drive.
Stormor LLC — Edward Colt, 15 Cypress Lane.
Stratus Technology Solutions LLC — United States Corp. Agents Inc., 6415 Black Sand View.
Success Creeations LLC — Cree Christopher, 120 N. Elm St., Woodland Park.
Taco Salsa LLC — Alejandra Palma Vazquez Reyes, 4701 N. Academy Blvd.
Tacos Don Lalo LLC — Eduardo Roman, 707 San Clemente Drive.
Team World Changers Inc. — Ian P. Burrell, 5353 N. Union Blvd., Suite 202.
The Rockies Window Cleaning LLC — Incorporating Services Inc., 3230 Daydreamer Drive.
The Seven LLC — Tina Presley Sanchez, 640 Prestonwood Drive.
Tidewater Sheet Metal LLC — Jay Arthur Adams, 3120 Tidewater Point.
Tierra Caliente Exterior Services LLC — Gracia Denova, 1250 Auburndrive.
Titan Statistical Consulting LLC — Christopher R. Pretz, 1520 Fawnwood Road, Monument.
Topfssl Inc. — Yuying Liu, 6859 Mesa Ridge Parkway, Fountain.
Trout Realty Inc. — Savannah Perry, 6050 Stetson Hills Blvd., Suite 266.
Tru Vitality Inc. — Legal Inc. Corporate Services Inc., 17452 Leisure Lake Drive, Monument.
U.S. Taekwondo Committee LLC — Jay Kuk Lee, 16328 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument.
Unique Building Investments LLC — Jackson Legal Services PC, 11605 Meridian Market View, Suite 124-326, Falcon.
Usaddhs LLC — Mark Poage, 6547 N. Academy Blvd., Suite 1049.
Ute Pass Pressure Washing LLC — Crystal Dawn Roe, 743 Gold Hill Place South, Suite 100, Woodland Park.
Vagabundos Apparel and Co. — Joseph Wesley Herzog, 414 Griffin Ave., Cañon City.
Varanrat Torok Photography LLC — Varanrat Torok, 13680 Vollmer Road.
Veterans Roofing and Restoration LLC — Robert Michael Quinn, 7387 Quaking Aspen Trail.
Viking Roofing and Construction LLC — Vincent Kaiser, 910 Binger Drive, Widefield.
Wall2Wall LLC — Tyrone Tillman, 1025 Dancing Horse Drive.
Washo Management LLC — Robert Darnell Williams, 2326 Washo Circle.
Wayne Lemley — Wayne Allan Lemley, 412 Prairie Road.
WFO Power Inc — John Butterworth, 256 Misty Creek Drive, Monument.
World Treasures LLC — Betty Wies, 14425 Timberedge Lane.
Wrestling Libros LLC — Tucker McCord Lane, 518 W. Brookside St., Unit 2.
You and Babe LLC — Samantha Reynolds, 4906 Lakeview Circle.
ZE Amstelhauses LLC — Courtney Olson, 1305 Amstel Drive.
Ztripkevin89 — Kevin Daniel Langdon, 8180 Talon Court, Falcon.