(June 6-13)
1321 South Prairie LLC — Ted Link, 625 N. Cascade Ave., Suite 120.
3 Socks — Amy Lynn Kalmus, 2024 N. Nevada Ave.
3930 Christy Heights LLC — Ann D. O’Brien, 97 Marland Road South.
4010 Baytown LLC — Guillermo Patino-Avila, 12330 Oregon Wagon Trail, Elbert.
4050 Charleston LLC — United States Corp. Agents Inc., 12330 Oregon Wagon Trail, Elbert.
4773 Dover Drive LLC — Anderson Registered Agents, 121 S. Tejon St., Suite 900.
5761 Beeler St. LLC — AVShreyas Investments LLC, 825 Tyco Court.
5Ive5Ifths — Bertrand Jerome Evans-Taylor, 3809 Westmeadow Drive, Suite 202.
A & J Development Inc. — Jennifer Abbie, 14 Anita Road.
All About Clean Home and Property Services — Peter Ramos, 12221 Anacostia Drive, Falcon.
Alpenglow Tiny Homes & Construction LLC — Richard Anderson, 3826 Hill Circle.
Alpestrine Works LLC — United States Corp. Agents Inc., 548 Winnie Way.
Altitude Adjustment Construction LLC — Tax and Accounting Specialists Inc., 6485 Connaught Drive.
Amanda Miller Doula Services — Amanda Grace Miller, 9344 Hirono Road, Falcon.
Amwest Extended Inc. — Scott Arnold, 1212 Motor City Drive.
Archer Centurion Corp. — David Philip Eiland, 10130 Quail Creek Lane.
Atrenne Computing Solutions LLC — Corp. Service Co., 7731 Bullet Road, Falcon.
August Business Solutions Ltd. — Marchyll Jones, 335 S. Union Blvd., Apt. 207.
Back 2 Basics Chiropractic & Medical Acupuncture Inc. — Accounting Resources, 7260 Snow Mass Drive.
Baking Whoopie — Baking Whoopie 1995 Hampton St.
Blaze Stone Technologies LLC — Shane Kirkbride, 7233 Tahoe Rim Drive.
Blue Hour Insights LLC — Terence E. Doherty, 13962 Rivercrest Circle.
Brylieway LLC — Shawn K. Turnbow, 10725 Thomas Road.
C3 Software LLC — Craig James O’Dell, 5214 Imogene Pass Place.
Chalk River Graphics LLC — Charles Bernard Cavanaugh, 1301 Windflower Lane, Woodland Park.
Cheyenne Mountain Oral Surgery PC — The Corp. Co., 640 Southpointe Court, Suite 150.
Chroniker Productions — Aidan Tschanen Zieres, 4640 Bluestem Lane.
Co. Eparts Discounter LLC — Mariola Ferrer, 4213 Hunting Meadows Circle.
Colorado Concrete and Landscaping LLC — Kyle Biereichel, 2647 Emerald Ridge Drive.
Comino Living Inc. — Kos Visage Inc., 5190 Mira Loma Circle.
Common Grounds LLC — Colton Carl Dailing, 2473 Hatch Circle.
CR 2027 LLC — Kevin Hancock, 1185 Crystal Basin Drive.
CR 2062 LLC — Kevin Hancock, 1185 Crystal Basin Drive.
CSC Hardwood Floors LLC — Andres Tomas Deherrera, 6749 Oasis Butte Drive.
Cucharras Ellis LLC — Cucharras Foods Inc., 915 S. Eighth St.
D&O Siding LLC — Omar Meza Quinones, 11105 Cypress Tree Point, Apt. 310.
Dananco Group Ltd. — David Louis Papiernik, 22070 E Garrett Road, Calhan.
Day Lilly LLC — Fred P. Crofford, 3431 W. Colorado Ave., Suite 5.
Decker Ventures Inc. — Accounting Resources, 2803 N. Chelton Road.
Del Rey LLC — Fred P. Crofford, 3431 W. Colorado Ave., Suite 5.
DJ Trucking LLC — Dustin Craig Jones, 230 Furrow Way, Monument.
DR 755 LLC — Kevin Hancock, 1185 Crystal Basin Drive.
Drbean Properties LLC — Deborah Tarasiewicz, 3220 Hollycrest Drive.
Dreams Entertainment LLC — Mandy Sohns, 3115 Rolling Wood Loop.
Dynamic Painters LLC — Dynamic Painters LLC, 2247 Split Rock Drive.
Earthly Supply LLC — Earthly Supply LLC, 319 Verano Ave., Palmer Lake.
Echo Salon and Spa Inc. — Candi Ojennes, 19655 , Monument.
Endicott LLC — Fred P. Crofford, 3431 W. Colorado Ave., Suite 5.
Erica Lindsey Photography LLC — Erica Lindsey White, 8826 Bellcove Circle.
Etio LLC — Kent Donald Daavettila, 860 Robbie View, Apt. 1032.
FJY Flooring LLC — Francisco Javier Yanez, 415 Lionstone Drive F.
Flowering Almond LLC — Shawn K. Turnbow, 10725 Thomas Road.
Fresh Roots Home Brokers LLC — April Levy, 1295 Kelly Johnson Blvd., Suite 150.
Fulshear Self Storage Group LLC — Charles Lee Fredrick, 791 Copper Center Parkway.
Galaxy Enterprises LLC — Amanda Ruegg, 7365 Woody Creek Drive, Widefield.
Gather Food Studio LLC — David Leigh Cook, 2015 W. Colorado Ave.
George Mentz JD MBA Ltd. — George S Mentz, 1670-F E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd.
Gila Ventures LLC — United States Corp. Agents Inc., 2526 N. Wahsatch Ave.
Glass Cloud Cleaning Co. LLC — Andre Dennehy, 3580 Rialto Heights, Apt. 265.
Glimmer of Hope Home Health Care LLC — Maria Avila, 6842 Mescalero Drive.
Greener Mountain LLC — John Wellington Witkop, 2456 Pine Valley View.
GYS Fulshear LLC — Charles Lee Fredrick, 791 Copper Center Parkway.
Hadley Camp Grill LLC — Ross Lee Hadley, 18880 E. US Highway 24, Falcon.
Halpenny Holdings LLC — Scott D. Halpenny, 125 Matthew Road, Divide.
Hanlon Touched Concrete LLC — Joseph Burnett, 4475 Canonwood Road.
Haulin’ H2O LLC — United States Corp. Agents Inc., 98 Deep Lake Drive, Divide.
HB&A — The Schreifer Group Joint Venture — HB&A LLC, 102 E. Moreno Ave.
Ivywild Chicken & Waffles LLC — Charles R. Schafer, 12550 Bridle Bit Road.
J & J Concrete LLC — Jose Acosta, 601 Manitoba Drive.
J&J Roofing — John A. Josetti, 1270 Dancing Horse Drive.
Jo Jo Inc. — Lawrence Nagle, P.O. Box 1035, Palmer Lake.
Jwacker LLC — John William Acker, 18430 Lazy Summer Way, Monument.
Katching Moments Photography LLC — Kaitlin Diane Gonzalez, 7821 Scarborough Drive.
Kay Black Communications — Kayla Victoria Blackburn, 3785 Cherry Plum Drive.
Kenney Realty LLC — Daniel Jacob Kenney, 530 N. Weber St., Unit 1.
Kneading Soulstice Massage — Beatrice R. O’Hare, 495 Anaconda Drive.
LDC Associates LLC — LDC Associates LLC, 1014 Iowa Ave., Suite B.
Legend Group Inc. — Fengsheng Yang, 5030 Boardwalk Drive, Suite 818.
LFN Consulting LLC — United States Corp. Agents Inc., 5950 Whiskey River Drive.
Lucky 13 Brewing Co. LLC — Leif M. Anderson, 3918 Browning Ave.
Maile Expressions — Nicole Maile Furphy, 7423 Araia Drive, Fountain.
MAJ Properties LLC — Goldberg Law Center PC, 13570 Meadowgrass Drive Suite 200.
Monkey House LLC — Patricia Morehead-Bunz, 1130 N. Corona St.
Mountain Blue Services LLC — Shane Barr, 3207 Cedar Mountain Road, Divide.
Mountain View Land and Livestock — Jeremy Alla Johnson, 16660 Papago Way.
Murray Investigations LLC — Scottie Murray, P.O. Box 63, Falcon.
Natalie Ruecker — Natalie Jane Ruecker, 10931 Huron Peak Place, Falcon.
Nerdcraftco LLC — Lisa Marie Stump, 7279 Jagged Rock Circle.
North Face Claims Adjusters LLC — Andrea Swan, 17921 Blue Opal Court, Monument.
Northstar Photography LLC — Nicola Natale, 8585 Criterion Drive, Unit 88505.
Olya Sharonova Inc. — Olya Sharonova, 15293 W. US Highway 24, Woodland Park.
Ounce of Prevention Services LLC — Adele Sobeck, 115 Miramar Drive.
Paint 4 Fun LLC — United States Corp. Agents Inc., 1268 Baron Road.
Palec Stone LLC — Juan Tiong N. Chan, 17695 Broken Spur Drive, Falcon.
Paper Dolls LLC — Justina Yvonne Baker, 5963 Maroon Mesa Drive.
Peak Drywall & Texture Ltd. — Pablo F. Tovar, 3225 Inspiration Drive.
Peak Ultimate LLC — Matthew James Donnellon, 4314 Valencia Circle.
Peterson Landscaping & Maintenance LLC — Joseph Robert Peterson, 7662 Artisan Place, Fountain.
Premium Auto Detailing LLC — Lizbeth Rivas, 309 Sunset Road.
R&R Ditching LLC — Russell K. Palmer, 23 Commerce St.
Rackscapes — Robert B. Westman, 4950 Slocum Lane, Falcon.
RAK Consulting LLC — United States Corp. Agents Inc., 7045 Thorn Brush Way.
RBN Investments LLC — Elizabeth A. Nily, 125 Loafers Lane, Woodland Park.
Reliant Lock & Security — Dale Leitner, 10533 Deer Meadow Circle.
Robin Bennett Consulting LLC — Robin Bennett, 11605 Meridian Market View, Unit 124, Falcon.
Rocky Mountain Classical Academy Preschool LLC — Christianna Fogler, 4620 Antelope Ridge Drive.
Roz Renovations LLC — Beau Rocha, 5877 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 107.
RV 3732 — Kevin Hancock, 1185 Crystal Basin Drive.
SAI Holdings LLC — Dharmesh Jivan, 1506 N. Academy Blvd.
Shoe Lounge LLC — Prentice T. Wilson, 7239 Dutch Loop.
Soco Construction LLC — Corey Green, 6732 Edmondstown Drive.
Step Up Medical Training — Jennifer Lynne Surina, 2715 Arnold Ave., Monument.
Swan Rose Holdings — D-Consulting LLC, 4065 Sleeping Indian Lane.
The Cake Heifer LLC — The Cake Heifer LLC, 395 Palm Springs Drive.
The Simple Sort LLC — The Simple Sort LLC, 7854 Kettle Drum St.
The Virtuous Woman Salon and Spa — Chandra Ann Leyba, 1320 Potter Drive, Apt. 320.
Thrifty Bob LLC — United States Corp. Agents Inc., 2317 Farragut Ave.
Tigress LLC — United States Corp. Agents Inc., 9229 Chieftan Drive.
Timberline Building and Construction LLC — Ashley Arlene Villagrana, 226 G St., Penrose.
Timemap Worldwide Inc. — Yuying Liu, 2340 Executive Circle.
Total Lending Concepts — Brian A. Neuwirth, 5333 N. Union Blvd., Suite 100.
Treat Skincare LLC — United States Corp. Agents Inc., 5571 Sunrise Mesa Drive.
Tristan’s Foundation for Preemie Miracles — Danielle Marie Jones, 6517 Storm Rider Way.
Ultimate Medical Network Inc. — Beck Payne Frank & Piper PC, 5777 Academy Blvd.
Veterans Financial LLC — William Hunter Smith, 12654 Chianti Court.
VoIIj — Jason Mehegan, 804 Second St.
Wayfarer Holdings LLC — Ian M. Horgan, 1530 Little Bear Creek Point, Unit 102.
Windwalker Ventures LLC — Kirby Thompson, 7075 Wyoming Lane.
Wubbalabs LLC — Brett Gibson, 135 Misty Creek Drive, Monument.
Your Good Neighbor Handy ManLLC — Your Good Neighbor Handy Man LLC, 1935 Hunter Point Lane.