incorporations
Caption +

New incorporations in and around Colorado Springs.
Show MoreShow Less

July 11-18

124 S. El Paso St. LLC — Nathan Winterfield, 1027 Vista Grande Drive.

2269 Alameda LLC — Abigail Wood, 10141 Coyote Song Terrace.

7 P’s Ltd. — Trent Lester, 1001 Prescott Ave., Canon City.

719 Landscaping LLC — Daniel Lewis, 1797 Summerglow Lane, Monument.

Adjuster Blueprint LLC — Anderson Registered Agents, 4655 Jenson Lane.

ADT Cleaning LLC — Anthony David Trapp, 10172 Seawolf Drive.

Alabaster Refuge LLC — Edwin Anderson, 6320 Alabaster Way.

Albright Landscaping & Excavating LLC — Travis Albright, 6270 Rabbit Ears Circle.

American Caregiver Association Inc. — Vincent Scott Pettis, 3716 Galley Road.

Anchored Soul Coaching & Pastoral Counseling LLC — Bradley James Duckworth, 1865 Whitehorn Drive West.

Andrews Consultants LLC — Stacy Andrews, 4505 N. Enchanted Circle.

Angella’s Accounting LLC — Angella Lloyd, 6355 Good Fortune Road, Falcon.

Artistic Solutions — Teresa Lynn Reed, 7408 Colonial Drive, Fountain.

Aspen Chartered LLC — Mark Thomas Weatherford, 1520 Windwood Court.

Award Construction Inc. — Joe Haddad, 3750 W. Cresta Loma Circle, Widefield.

B2 Squared Communications — B2 Squared Communications, 3919 Breaking Dawn St.

Barrel & Bean LLC — Registered Agents Inc., 26 S. Wahsatch Ave., Suite A.

Ben Lutze Photography LLC — Benjamin L. Lutze, 806 Hercules Place.

Besamim Inc. — Janeane Bau Kin Pollick, 6594 Diamond Hitch Drive.

Better Than New Inc. — United States Corp. Agents Inc., 290 Candletree Circle, Monument.

Big Liquor Partners LLC — Jeff Reyes, 7149 N. Academy Blvd.

Birdetime LLC — Nicholas Phillips, 839 MacKenzie Ave., Canon City.

Black Forest Iron Works LLC — Thomas E. Dunn, 18010 Walker Court.

Blackmoor Publishing Ltd. — Matthew McKay Everhart, 17810 Plains Edge Court, Falcon.

Bobbles Ltd. — Susan Velasquez, 17020 Southwood Drive.

B-Raw Hair Collection — B-Raw Hair Collection, 6547 N. Academy Blvd., Suite 1145.

Breezy Mobile Detail LLC — United States Corp. Agents Inc., 11523 Cranston Drive, Falcon.

Brock Associates II LLC — Jay Kamlet, 385 Oakhurst Lane.

Brock Associates III LLC — Jay Kamlet, 385 Oakhurst Lane.

Bubbles & Bombs LLC — Amanda M. Dekoekkoek, 3165 Woodland Hills Drive, Apt. 1002.

C Springs Clean LLC — Carla Anna Madrid, 2022 Tesla Drive.

Camelot’s Guard — RightLaw Group, Alexis Austin, 5145 Centennial Blvd., Suite 240.

Clark Place Condominium Association — Jeff Pierce, 5380 Topaz Drive.

Cleany Inc. — Isaac Cano, 4165 Poplar Brook Drive.

Cleon Teddy LLC — Investor Exchange Services Inc., 511 N. Tejon St., Suite 200.

Coba Framing LLC — Coba Framing LLC, 2584 Astrozon Circle, Apt. 1.

Colorado Happy Cleaning LLC — Patricia Granados, 125 N. Parkside Drive, Suite K.

Colorado Made LLC — Matthew McDonald, 800 E. Fillmore St.

Colorado Pastrami Co. — Garth Nicholls, 2750 Heathrow Drive.

Conquering Lion Custom Design — Jeremiah Gene Hall, 4085 Westmeadow Drive, Suite 1109.

Cornhusker Construction LLC — Juan Garcia, 225 Rim View Drive, Suite C.

CP Construction LLC — Cruz Perez Conrado, 3655 El Morro Road, Lot 28.

Dag Life LLC — Gary Cleveland Vanderpool, 6033 Ensemble Heights.

Danica Donnelly — Danica Lynn Donnelly, 2418 W. Colorado Ave., Suite 9.

Davga Studios Inc. — Christopher Jared Davault, 930 Ford St.

DC Enterprises Inc. — Anderson Registered Agents, 4655 Jenson Lane.

DC Trading LLC — Anderson Registered Agents, 4655 Jenson Lane.

DCD Enterprises LLC — Anderson Registered Agents, 4655 Jenson Lane.

DLS Professional Services — David Lynn Shearer, 2412 Ehrich St.

Dronemaax LLC — Scott Airmont, 1821 Chapel Hills Drive.

DTS Wellness Co. — Seth Hugh Essington, 5883 N. Nevada Ave., Apt. 408.

Dusk Mountain Media Group LLC — Stephen McIrvin, 2935 Dynamic Drive.

Elite Pro Inspection Co. LLC — Joshua Sanders, 7580 Amberly Drive.

Environmental Experiences LLC — Elise Marie Hughes Berheim, 3724 Acreview Drive.

Envy Nails and Spa LLC — Giang Q. Le, 3367 Cinema Point.

Eppie Peppercorn Designs LLC — Katherine Mallory Smith, 7451 Klipspringer Drive.

Espressions Coffee House LLC — Madalyn Ahlers, 15954 Jackson Creek Parkway, Monument.

Fire & Wood LLC — B & E Sullivan LLC, 6730 Blazing Trail Drive.

Forest Creek Construction — Tom G. Biondolillo, 4291 Austin Bluffs Parkway, Suite 204.

Funding Aid LLC — Registered Agents Inc., 2670 El Captain Drive.

Gigpop — Sean Mier, 7319 Bodega Point, Apt. 2033.

Global Charter Services Inc. — Gail W. Reilly, 1640 Plowman Place, Monument.

Goco Tours LLC — Registered Agents Inc., 6255 Montarbor Drive.

Gymnav Inc. — Anthony Mitchell Karr, 1473 Solitaire St.

Hawk Property Management Inc. — Alice Maloney, 5362 N. Nevada Ave., Apt. 215.

Hellscape LLC — Chad Daniel Gloria, 5030 Ridenour Drive.

Huxley LLC — Caleb David, P.O. Box 909, Monument.

I am Ministries — Kurt Edward Minott, 4497 Asher Heights, Suite 306.

Infinite Self Group LLC — Cornelius Douglas, 25 E. Las Vegas St.

Infiniti Mortgages LLC — Tamika Zaire Myers, 1423 Hathaway Drive.

J&G Cleaning Service’s LLC — Rogena Kreul, 1005 Greenbrier Drive.

J. Witt Consulting Inc. — United States Corp. Agents Inc., 1629 Happiness Drive.

JB Taxi — John Charles Boone, 1484 Grass Valley Drive.

Jordan Runs — Michael G. Deal, 2442 Allegheny Drive.

Junk Dogs — Clyde Jerry Elliott, 7979 Moondance Trail, Fountain.

JW Trinidad LLC — John Kaweske, 5495 N. Academy Blvd.

Keep it Simple LLC — Pamela Schultz, 118 N. Tejon St., Suite 400.

Kimchi Aesthetics LLC — Lynn Hernandez, 3100 N. Academy Blvd., Suite 101.

Krista Thomas Therapy Inc. — Restoring Lives Counseling Services LLC, 14 Swope Ave.

Kurunco Properties — Tyler Kurica, 508 Argus Drive.

Last Chance Auto Service LLC — Michael Beebe, 4533 Bramble Lane.

LAV Tawny Creations LLC — Michael K. Blanot, 522 Silver Spring Circle.

Legatus Properties LLC — Connor Forrest Shane, 6973 Big Timber Drive.

Lemon Drop Love LLC — Lemon Drop Love LLC 913 Crown Ridge Drive.

Lisa Faherty Fine Art Studio — Lisa A Faherty-Vance, 8108 Mount Huron Trail.

Lockstep Solutions Ltd. — Bailey Elizabeth O’Neill, 6739 Black Saddle Drive.

Lone Wolf Movers LLC — United States Corp. Agents Inc., 7260 Hermits Hollow Circle, Widefield.

Maevio LLC — Matthew Nasi, 868 Gold Canyon Road, Monument.

Meadowlark Ventures LLC — Jonathan Rose, 3107 W. Colorado Ave., Suite 164.

MMM Solutions LLC — Makyla Maez, 2250 Streambank Drive.

Mobeus Technology LLC — Joshua Hopkins, 115 E. Vermijo Ave., Suite B1.

Monopoly Properties 1 LLC — Kevin R. Hancock, 15 Mirada Road.

MS Payroll & Bookkeeping Services LLC — Michelle Swenson, 4265 Millburn South.

Murray Manufacturing LLC — Paul Murray, 1198 Ptarmigan Drive, Woodland Park.

Mystical Insights LLC — Alicia Renee Christie, 11865 N. Calhan Highway, Calhan.

Myth Weaver Publications LLC — Robert Joseph Young, 1775 Leoti Drive.

Nelson Design Services Inc. DBA Autumn Works — Accounting Resources, 8177 Horizon Driverive.

Novem Nodes LLC — Austin James Balaich, 14965 Spiritwood Loop, Elbert.

NRW Design LLC — NRW Design LLC, 7594 Sioux Circle North.

Oily Freedom LLC — Shannon Bates, 738 Divide South Drive, Divide.

Opichi Appraisal Co. — Shannon Davis, 1112 N. Hancock Ave.

Oxford House Doc Payee — Daniel Alex Fuchs, 2530 Brady Drive.

Painted Wings LLC — Painted Wings LLC, 9106 Kathi Creek Drive.

Painting Peaks LLC — Eduardo Ernesto Joseph, 5473 Plumstead Drive.

Pikes Peak Contracting LLC — Patrick Hoven, P.O. Box 203, Cascade.

Prestige Home Repair LLC — James Dombrowski, 8218 Caravel Drive.

R&C Remodeling LLC — Ray Kofford, 2216 S. Corona Ave.

R&D Alpaca Project LLC — Richard Leonard Rogers, 10175 Sunnyside Lane.

Rad Extracts LLC — David Bush, 860 Commercial Lane, Palmer Lake.

Real Innovations Group LLC — Katelyn Hartmann Schmidt, 1621 Marquita Ave.

Redrivers Consulting LLC — Keller Law LLC, Attn: Debra A. Conroy Esq., 115 Krikstone Lane.

Rem Enterprises Inc. — Ronald E. Morris, 402 N. 15th St., Canon City.

Revival Painting Colorado LLC — United States Corp. Agents Inc., 11950 S. Blaney Road, Falcon.

Riversongbv LLC — United States Corp. Agents Inc., 755 Tyco Court.

Rocky Mountain Cargo LLC — Manuel Agredano Moreno, 710 Nolte Court.

Rocky Mountain Wedding Coordinators — Michela Shane Toaddy, 7506 Salt Grass Court.

She LLC — Melinda L. Roberts, 3165 Woodland Hills Drive, Apt. 1002.

Simply Black Forest LLC — Allison Marie Flanders, 4575 Burgess Road.

Smith and Campbell LLC — United States Corp. Agents Inc., 924 Elkton Drive.

South Park Fencing LLC — United States Corp. Agents Inc., 1067 E. US Highway 24, Suite 223, Woodland Park.

Sparkling Quality Clean — Jalissa Sabrina Sanchez, 6348 Cabana Circle.

Speakers Pathway Coalition LLC — Don McGrath, 8129 Foxtail Pine Place.

Splash of Color Painting LLC — Tigerbait Construction LLC, 325 Tia Juana St.

Stafford Remodeling LLC — Aaron Thomas Stafford, 2465 Brenton Drive.

Techies Solutions LLC — Deborah Gay Lane, 1617 E. Platte Ave.

The Amercian Roed Trip LLC — Mike Roe, 13395 Voyager Parkway, Suite 330-424.

The Branch Group LLC — John M. Stinar, 2025 Hunter’s Point Lane.

The Ink’s Well Notary LLC — Legal Inc. Corporate Services Inc., 3578 Hartsel Drive, Suite E..

The Root LLC — Winn Blair Kirkpatrick, 1626 Apache Trail.

Thrive State Therapy LLC — Shayne W. Wermers, 731 N. Weber St., Suite 205.

Top Gun Billards — Anna Lilia Cortes, 2015 Wold Ave.

Total Property Solutions LLC — Beth Abbott Essex, 8707 Garrison Road, Falcon.

True Designs by Tyler L.L.C — Stanley Tyler Merritt, 16760 Buffalo Valley Path, Monument.

Vibrance Senior Care Inc. — Mario Villagomez-Christensen, 5540 Majestic Drive.

Vision Freedom LLC — Brienne Layne Reese, 10513 Cedar Breaks Drive, Falcon.

Vita Maria Hair — Amanda Humber, 4360 Montebello Drive, Suite 1200.

Wilde Ming Insurance Services LLC — Shannon Marie Ming, 3245 Raindrop Drive.

Winter Proof Flooring LLC — Northwest Registered Agent LLC, 7423 Forman Ave., Fountain.

Wrath & Dill Ltd. — Joshua Charles Alvin Dill, 1111 Rudd Ave., Canon City.

Tags

Editorial Assistant

Calendar Manager/Features Editorial Assistant

Load comments