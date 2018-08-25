WASHINGTON • Unions representing federal workers on Saturday declared victory in what they have described as an assault by the Trump administration after a federal judge struck down key provisions of a set of executive orders aimed at making it easier to fire employees and weaken their representation.
The ruling, by U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in Washington, was a setback to the White House’s efforts to rein in federal unions, which have retained significant power over working conditions even as private-sector unions are in decline.
The American Federation of Government Employees, with 750,000 members, was the largest of a dozen unions suing to block the rules affecting 2.1 million civil servants.
AFGE and the other plaintiffs plan to demand that the administration immediately reverse the new rules, which had begun to take effect.
Jackson, nominated to the bench by President Obama in 2013, took issue with key elements of each order and immediately barred the administration from enacting them.
The White House on Saturday referred questions to the Justice Department, which said it is considering its next steps.
The three executive orders restricted the use of “official time” — on-duty time that union officials can spend representing their members in grievances and on other issues; limited the issues that could be bargained over in union negotiations; and they rolled back the rights of workers deemed to be poor performers to appeal disciplinary action against them.
But Jackson found that the president lacks the authority to impose many of the measures, which she said interfered with the right to good-faith collective bargaining that Congress laid out for civil servants in 1978.