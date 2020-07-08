LONDON • Johnny Depp denied an allegation by ex-wife Amber Heard that he is a “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” monster who turned violent when he drank and took drugs, though he acknowledged in a London court on Wednesday that he may have done things he can’t remember while he was under the influence.
Depp underwent a second day of cross-examination by a lawyer for British tabloid The Sun, which is defending a libel claim after calling the Hollywood star a “wife beater.” Depp is suing The Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that said he’d physically abused Heard.
The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star says Heard’s claims that he assaulted her on multiple occasions are “totally untrue.”
Depp, 57, and Heard, 34, met on the set of the 2011 comedy “The Rum Diary” and married in Los Angeles in February 2015. Heard, a model and actress, filed for divorce the following year and obtained a restraining order against Depp on the grounds of domestic abuse. The divorce was finalized in 2017. While neither Heard nor Depp is on trial, the case is a showdown between the former spouses, who accuse each other of being controlling, violent and deceitful during their tempestuous marriage. The newspaper’s lawyer, Sasha Wass, read the court an email to Depp that Heard had composed in 2013 but never sent, in which she called his behavior a “full on disco blood bath.”