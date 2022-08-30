Purple balloons in honor of Nikiesha Thomas float above the Back To School Block Party in the Robinwood Community of Annapolis, Md., on Aug. 21. Purple was Nikiesha’s favorite color. The block party sponsored by the Nikiesha Thomas Memorial and Allstate Insurance and was hosted by Beacon Light Seventh-day Adventist Church. Nikiesha Thomas was shot and killed by her ex-boy boyfriend just days after filing for a protective order.