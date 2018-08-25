DUBLIN • Pope Francis said Saturday that church failures to address sexual crimes have “rightly given rise to outrage,” an acknowledgment of the traumas that are challenging his papacy and have radically diminished the authority of the Catholic Church here.
Beginning one of the most fraught trips in his five years as pope, Francis described the “repellent crimes” and the church’s inability to deal with them as “a source of pain and shame for the Catholic community” — remarks some Irish criticized as familiar and lacking any mention of concrete steps for reform.
“I cannot fail to acknowledge the grave scandal caused in Ireland by the abuse of young people by members of the church charged with responsibility for their protection and education,” he told a room filled with members of the Irish government, other lawmakers and diplomats.
Francis later compared corruption and the cover-up of abuse to human excrement, using the word “caca,” according to three of the eight survivors who took part in a private meeting with him.
The 36-hour trip represents the pope’s most direct encounter yet with the ramifications of abuse scandals, as well as a test of whether he can rebuild the church’s standing in a country where Catholicism was once the social and religious bedrock. It will also provide clues about how Francis, who has sometimes been criticized for his handling of the crisis, will guide a church facing a new wave of damaging cases across the world.
Some Irish Catholics have said they want the pope to ask forgiveness for the Vatican’s role in facilitating the cover-up of sexual crimes — something he did not do Saturday. Others say he will be hard-pressed to regain the trust eroded by several government-backed inquiries into abuses in Irish dioceses and other church-run institutions.
Francis is visiting Ireland for the World Meeting of Families, and on Sunday he will celebrate an afternoon Mass and address what is expected to be a large crowd in Dublin’s Phoenix Park.
But the first papal trip to Ireland in 39 years is also a marker of how secularization and feelings of betrayal have accelerated a move away from the church. In 1979, Pope John Paul II was greeted here over several days by an estimated 2.7 million people. Francis, as he toured Dublin in his popemobile Saturday, drew crowds of people cheering and waving yellow and white Vatican City flags. But the city did not come to a standstill, and many Dubliners continued with their routines, meeting in pubs, exercising, doing laundry, watching bits and pieces of the pope’s visit on television.
At Croke Park Stadium on Saturday evening, where Francis offered guidance at an event dubbed the Festival of Families, papal merchandise was selling at discount prices. In a neighborhood where Francis met with homeless families, Esther Hyland, 78, said she was jeered by a passerby as she placed yellow-and-white bunting in front of her home.
“I’m angry about the coverup, too,” she said. “But it’s my faith. He’s my leader.”
Others preferred to keep their distance, indicative of a country where atheism is on the rise, some churches are being decommissioned, and priests are being imported from other countries.
“It’s hard to make up for the terrible things that happened here,” said Matthew Hennessy, 26.
Many Irish say they appreciate Francis’ personal style, as well as his emphasis on environmental protection and social justice, but they say he has not delivered the necessary transparency or changes in church law to help the Vatican deal with abuse. A tribunal that Francis approved in 2015, designed for bishops accused of cover-up or negligence, was thwarted by internal Vatican opposition. A commission he created to advise him on sexual abuse has delivered few significant breakthroughs, and a high-profile Irish abuse survivor, Marie Collins, resigned from the group last year in protest.
Collins was among the eight survivors who met with Francis privately for 90 minutes Saturday — a follow-through on the pope’s pledge to sit down with victims during his Ireland trip. The Vatican did not release details about the meeting, but three of the victims in attendance said Francis used the word “caca” when talking about corruption and coverup within the church.
“It was his way of saying ‘the lowest of the worst.’ He was speaking from the heart,” said Patrick McCafferty, a priest who participated in the meeting and was abused by a priest as a seminarian. “So yes, he used that term. It was a very blunt term about those who have caused this catastrophe.”
Earlier Saturday, in a speech at Dublin Castle with the pope looking on, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who is gay, spoke about Ireland’s social inclusiveness.
Varadkar said it was time for a “new relationship between church and state in Ireland” and that abuse by priests and in church-run institutions were “stains on our state, our society and also the church.”
In his own remarks, the pontiff said he was committed to eliminating the “scourge” in the church “at any cost.”