The deaths of Deramus Lemuel and Jeffrey Melvin this year in the Colorado Springs area have prompted controversy over differing definitions of homicide.
The medical definition, as when a coroner rules a death a homicide, means one person's intentional action contributed to or caused another person's death. But it doesn't mean the death was intentional or was a crime.
Law enforcement, by contrast, defines homicide as an intentional or negligent killing. Sometimes it isn't criminal, such as when a person is killed in self-defense or in a justified officer-involved shooting.
"It's intuitive to see 'homicide' and think it means murder. But it doesn't," said Leon Kelly, deputy chief medical examiner in El Paso County.
The slight but important differences matter deeply to those questioning Lemuel and Melvin's deaths after encounters with law enforcement.
Lemuel, 38, died July 31 after ingesting a small bag of meth and other illicit drugs, resisting county jail staff and being restrained. The county Coroner's Office ruled the death a homicide.
Lemule's family members interpreted that as meaning deputies killed him, telling The Gazette they "want justice."
Kelly said the drugs likely caused his death. But video showed that Lemule's medical episode, depriving his brain of oxygen, occurred while he was restrained by deputies, so his death must be ruled a homicide. No evidence suggests deputies intentionally prevented his breathing, Kelly stressed, but "it's not possible to argue that restraining didn't play any role in his death."
"Even if it (the restraint) is .01 percent contributing, then you have to throw that in, and it's ruled by the most severe manner, which is the homicide," he said.
The same goes for Melvin, 27, who died May 2, days after being restrained and tased by Colorado Springs police. Again, Kelly attributed the primary cause of death to complications from sickle cell disease. But those complications arose because of Melvin's extreme exertion in trying to avoid arrest and being tased, Kelly said. So his death, too, was ruled a homicide.
Each autopsy report clarifies: "The ruling of homicide is a medical diagnosis and not reflective of the legality of action taken by law enforcement."
Both deaths are being reviewed to determine if criminal charges are warranted. If the deaths are not found to be criminal, they won't be in the annual homicide totals for the city and county.
That's why agencies' annual totals sometimes don't match. The coroner's count always will be higher because of medical homicides that don't meet law enforcement's definition of homicide.
Law enforcement, for example, counts hit-and-run crash deaths only as traffic fatalities, but the coroner's office classifies them as homicides. Kelly said the crashes usually are accidental, but the decision to leave the scene is intentional and could contribute to or cause a death, resulting in a homicide classification by the Coroner's Office.
He gave other examples of how death rulings can differ:
• The blunt-force trauma death of a person in a drunken driving crash like would be ruled "accidental," because neither the victim nor the drunken driver intentionally crashed a vehicle, regardless of whether the driver intentionally consumed alcohol or intentionally drove while drunk. Law enforcement and prosecutors, however, still might pursue vehicular homicide or manslaughter charges against the drunken driver.
• If a person with a severe heart condition dies of a heart attack while using cocaine, the weakened heart might be primarily to blame. But because the drugs exacerbated the problem, the death would be ruled accidental rather than natural.
• If a robber holds a store clerk at gunpoint, prompting the clerk to die of a heart attack, the coroner would classify that as a homicide. "You never even touched him, but you made him fearful, and that stress level caused or contributed to the problem," Kelly said.
National guidelines for how coroners classify homicides have been in place since 2002, he said.
"Nothing has changed," Kelly said. "I think what happened is, we haven’t had a death like this in a very long time.
"This is the reason why it's important for the corner to be an independent agency. It allows us to make rulings (on cause and manner of death) without outside pressure from other agencies. That should provide a level of transparency and comfort to the community."