WASHINGTON • The top lawyer for the Democratic-led House said impeachment investigators were examining whether President Trump lied in statements to former special counsel Robert Mueller.
The statement Monday to a federal court by Douglas Letter, the House general counsel, indicated that the impeachment case against the president over his interactions with Ukraine could fold in his handling of the nearly two-year-old investigation of Russian election interference and whether Trump obstructed justice.
Separately, Trump said he would consider testifying in the impeachment probe despite calling it a witch hunt, saying he was intrigued by the possibility of providing his own version of events.
In a hearing Monday as part of a lawsuit by Democrats seeking access to some investigative materials obtained by Mueller’s probe, Letter told judges that Democratic lawmakers were looking at whether Trump lied in his written answers to the special counsel’s office, saying that one of the redactions in the Mueller report raised questions about the president’s truthfulness. The Mueller report came out earlier this year and outlined efforts by Trump to curtail or shut down the probe, though the special counsel didn’t pursue obstruction charges or establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired with the Russian government in 2016.
“There is evidence that the president may have provided untruthful answers,” said Letter in arguments before a three-judge panel of a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C.
Letter declined to elaborate beyond saying that one of the redactions in the report involving Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort called into question Trump’s truthfulness in written answers to the special counsel’s office.
In a previous written filing in the same case, House lawyers suggested that Trump may not have been truthful in telling the special counsel that he had no dealings with the website WikiLeaks. Manafort, who was convicted and is now serving a prison sentence for dodging taxes and committing bank fraud, told the special counsel that Trump had asked to stay “updated” about WikiLeaks in the website’s release of hacked and stolen Democratic emails during the 2016 campaign.
A White House spokesman didn’t respond to a request for comment. Jay Sekulow, a lawyer for the president, said in response to a request for comment: “Read the answers to questions. They speak for themselves.”
Democrats pursuing impeachment say the president abused the power of his office by holding up congressionally approved aid to Ukraine while pushing for investigations that could benefit him politically. Trump has defended his dealings with Ukraine as proper, and congressional Republicans have said he shouldn’t be impeached over them.
But the statement by the House lawyer was the first indication that the impeachment inquiry may ultimately be broader than the Ukraine matter and may touch upon questions about whether he obstructed justice in trying to shut down the Mueller investigation.
The lawsuit seeks access to some of the investigative materials obtained by Mueller using a grand jury. Typically such material is secret, though courts have authorized the release of such material in the past as part of impeachment investigations. The lawsuit was filed before the opening of the impeachment inquiry into Trump’s dealings with Ukraine and arose out of a dispute between the House and the Justice Department over access to materials that undergird the special counsel report.
A lower court judge sided with the House, saying that it was entitled to grand jury material obtained by Mueller in order to investigate whether Trump committed impeachable offenses when he tried to curtail the Mueller investigation. The Justice Department appealed to a higher court, arguing that under the law as written, it can’t transmit such material to the House.
“We’re not dealing with a judicial proceeding,” said Mark Freeman, a lawyer for the Justice Department.
Trump’s comments on potentially testifying came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., suggested on Sunday that the president could testify on Capitol Hill or in writing if he wished.
Trump responded on Monday: “Even though I did nothing wrong, and don’t like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it!”
Democrats plan several public hearings this week for witnesses in the probe, including Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, seen as a pivotal figure in the Ukraine controversy. The White House said last month it wouldn’t cooperate with the House impeachment probe, and several key officials including acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney have refused to testify.
Democrats added another witness to the schedule this week, announcing that David Holmes, political counselor for the U.S Embassy in Ukraine, will testify publicly on Thursday. He has told lawmakers he overheard a conversation between Sondland and Trump in which the president asked about investigations that would benefit him politically.
In the now-completed probe by Mueller, Trump submitted written answers to questions but didn’t testify in person. For about a year, Trump’s legal team delayed timelines by which they would respond to the questions or decide whether the president would agree to a sit-down interview.
Democrats dismissed the idea that the president was serious about cooperating with the investigation.
“President Trump should testify. He should allow top White House aides to testify,” tweeted Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va. “I’m not holding my breath.”
Lawmakers involved in the inquiry were encouraged to ignore Trump’s “fake suggestion that he would come and testify,” according to an email sent from Oversight Committee aides to staff that was viewed by The Wall Street Journal.