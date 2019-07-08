Illinois woman gets her stolen wallet back 75 years later

CENTRALIA, Ill. — Some renovations come with surprises, but this one came with a mystery.
"I think I've watched one too many episodes of CSI. The mystery, the intrigue of it all," Pastor of City Hope Church, Seth Baltzell, said.
While turning the old Centralia High School into a new church, a plumber found a problem.
"He had demoed out part of the old girl's bathroom on the second floor in this old building and when he cut into the vent, a whole bunch of old wallets fell out," Baltzell said.
Fifteen to be exact. Someone shoved them into a heat duct behind a toilet.