CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. • Authorities searching for a missing 5-year-old Illinois boy who had lived in deplorable conditions dug up his body Wednesday and charged his parents with murder, sadly declaring that the youngster would “no longer have to suffer.”
The body, believed to be that of Andrew “AJ” Freund, was covered in plastic buried in a shallow grave in a rural area of Woodstock in McHenry County, Crystal Lake police Chief James Black said.
Black said investigators went to the site after they interviewed the boy’s parents overnight and presented them with cellphone evidence. Woodstock is about 50 miles northwest of Chicago and a few miles from the family’s home in Crystal Lake.
“This is not the outcome that we want to talk about ... but it is the unfortunate result,” said Jeffrey Sallet, who runs the FBI in northern Illinois.
The parents, Andrew Freund Sr. and JoAnn Cunningham, each face charges of first-degree murder and other crimes. An email seeking comment was sent to Cunningham’s lawyer. It wasn’t immediately known if Freund has a lawyer.
The couple reported AJ missing last Thursday, telling officers they had last seen him at bedtime the previous night. Freund told a dispatcher that they’d checked “closets, the basement, the garage, everywhere,” but investigators quickly knocked down the possibility of a kidnapping.
Speaking to reporters, Black had a message for AJ’s relatives:
“It is my hope that you may have some solace in knowing that AJ is no longer suffering and his killers have been brought to justice.”
Crystal Lake police had visited the house at different times over the years, according to records released by the department.
One report described the home as littered with dog feces and urine, including a child’s bedroom where the “smell of feces was overwhelming.”
Another report said the house was “cluttered, dirty and in disrepair,” and sometimes without electricity.