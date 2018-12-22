Authorities in Idaho are reporting they aided in finding evidence tied to the suspected murder of a Woodland Park mother.
The body of Kelsey Berreth has yet to be found but authorities have arrested her fiance, Patrick Frazee, on first-degree murder charges. On Saturday, the Twin Falls Police Department announced they were contacted by the FBI on Dec. 15 for help in the investigation.
The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office and the Twin Falls Police Department reportedly worked with the FBI and Colorado Bureau of Investigations to prepare and serve several search warrants as well as process some items of evidence. The Twin Falls Police Department did not elaborate on what kind of evidence was found.
