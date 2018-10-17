IBM Corp. shares dropped the most in four years Wednesday after the company missed analysts' quarterly revenue estimates, ending a short-lived streak of sales gains and casting doubt on its strategy to boost growth through new businesses like cloud and artificial intelligence.
The stock tumbled as much as 8.1 percent to $133.43 in New York, bringing losses so far this year to 12 percent.
Chief Executive Officer Ginni Rometty has been trying to turn around the legacy technology giant, but progress has been inconsistent.
Revenue fell 2.1 percent to $18.8 billion in the third quarter, while analysts were expecting $19.1 billion. Cloud revenue, which has become a key metric to watch, grew 10 percent in the period to $4.5 billion. That was slower than the 20 percent expansion in the second quarter. Profit, excluding certain items, was $3.42, IBM said Tuesday in a statement, compared with the average projection of $3.40 a share, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Some analysts lowered their price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets analyst Keith Bachman said he is "not convinced that IBM can generate consistent performance across its portfolio." He lowered his target to $164 from $172 and retained a market perform rating.
After six years of declining sales, the 107-year-old company showed gains in the past three quarters. Those were largely due to its legacy mainframes, the massive computers that help power global financial transactions and other complicated calculations for businesses and governments.
A new sales cycle for those computers, launched about a year ago, is now winding down and the newer businesses IBM has been counting on to spur future, sustainable growth — known as "strategic imperatives" — have expanded over the past three years, but have yet to fulfill their promise. The group includes IBM's Watson artificial intelligence program, security software and cloud computing.
In the third quarter, revenue from strategic imperatives rose 13 percent for the past 12 months to $39.5 billion. That was a slower 12-month growth rate than the 15 percent reported in the previous quarter.