TAMPA, Fla. • The images of Hurricane Ian’s aftermath show evidence of Florida’s increasingly dense development — flattened beach communities, boats heaved into piles, mobile homes scattered like toys.
But one of the most riveting early signs of the devastation came from a place with deep connections to a movement that has worked to keep bulldozers away from the state’s natural treasures.
Before dawn on Thursday, Ian had wiped away parts of Sanibel Causeway, the only link between the mainland and Sanibel Island. Later, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that the island itself had suffered “biblical” destruction.
The causeway leads to a place of charming isolation, where people go for shelling and city officials work to keep away retail franchises, save for a Dairy Queen and a 7-Eleven that were grandfathered in.
Historians say Sanibel and neighboring Captiva have long worked to protect their pristine environment, while sharing a past that has largely been shaped by weather.
“Sanibel and Captiva were home to a fierce debate over the future and past,” historian Gary Mormino says. Originally inhabited by the Calusa tribe,
The Spanish never successfully settled there, and in the 1800s a group of settlers were sent from New York to farm but were driven away by the Seminole Wars. Fishers and farmers found luck on the island, and in 1870 the U.S. government designated the Island as a “lighthouse reservation.”
Three years later, Sanibel was devastated by a hurricane.
In 1884, the lighthouse that became a Sanibel landmark was constructed to help cattlemen from the mainland more easily find the island.
A hurricane in 1921 split the island in two, and another in 1926 decimated its agriculture industry with a 14-foot storm surge. In the years after that, a ferry from the mainland allowed hospitality to emerge as an industry.
But the decades following World War II saw a booming Florida that raised alarms.
In the 1950s, writers like John D. MacDonald warned against “dredge and fill projects” and building along the coastline, said Jack Davis, a University of Florida professor of environmental history.
The Sanibel of today “really came to be because of the foresight of people in the 1970s who were alarmed by the rapid development in construction in Florida and barrier islands, Davis said.
In the 1960s, he said, developers lobbied for the causeway. “There was quite a bit of opposition to it from people living on the island. They liked their seclusion. They were opposed to the idea of being connected to the mainland and many of them were worried about it turning into what Treasure Island has in Pinellas County, this condo canyon.”
Though the causeway was completed, Davis said Sanibel’s residents ultimately won by grassroots opposition to overdevelopment.