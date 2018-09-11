WASHINGTON • To whip up a monstrous storm like the one chugging for the Carolinas, you need a handful of ingredients — and Florence has them all.
• Warmer than normal sea temperatures to add energy and rain to a storm. Check.
• A wind pattern that allows a storm to get strong and stay strong. Check.
• Higher sea levels to make a storm surge worse. Check.
• A storm covering enormous area, to drench and lash more people. Check.
• And an unusual combination of other weather systems that are likely to stall Florence when it hits the Carolinas, allowing it to sit for days and dump huge amounts of rain. Check.
“The longer it stays, the more wind, the more rain. That means the more trees that could fall, the more power outages,” National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham said.
“This one really scares me,” Graham said. “It’s one of those situations where you’re going to get heavy rain, catastrophic, life-threatening storm surge, and also the winds.”
The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday increased its rainfall forecast to 15 to 25 inches of rain and 35 inches in isolated spots. But a computer simulation known as the European model predicts some places could get 45 inches. Sound unlikely? It’s the same model that accurately predicted that last year’s Hurricane Harvey, which also stalled over land, would drop 60 inches.
“It does look a bit similar to Harvey in a sense that it goes roaring into shore and then comes to a screeching stop,” said MIT meteorology professor and hurricane expert Kerry Emanuel. “This is not a pretty sight.”