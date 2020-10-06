CANCUN, Mexico • Delta rapidly intensified into a Category 4 hurricane with 140 mph winds Tuesday on a course to hammer southeastern Mexico and then continue on to the U.S. Gulf coast this week.
The worst of the immediate impact was expected along the resort-studded northeastern tip of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, where hurricane conditions were expected Tuesday night and landfall early Wednesday.
From Tulum to Cancun, tourism-dependent communities still soaked by the remnants of Tropical Storm Gamma could bear the brunt of the storm.
In Cancun Tuesday, long lines stretched at supermarkets, lumber yards and gas stations as residents scrambled for provisions under mostly sunny skies. Officials warned that residents should have several days of water and food on hand. Boat owners lined up at public ramps to pull their boats out of the water.
Mexico began evacuating tourists and residents from coastal areas along its Riviera Maya Tuesday. Quintana Roo Gov. Carlos Joaquin said that buses were carrying people off Holbox Island and hotels in Cancun and Puerto Morelos were busing their guests inland to government shelters.
Some hotels that had exemptions because their structures were rated for major hurricanes were preparing to shelter their guests in place and testing their emergency systems.
When the alarm blared at the Fiesta Americana Condesa hotel, Lizeth Elena Garza Hernandez, 35, rushed out of her room carrying in her arms her 10-month-old daughter, Hannah Cienfuegos. She had arrived Sunday from Reynosa, Tamaulipas with her husband, 4-year-old daughter and her parents-in-law.
“I’m scared because we don’t know how it could impact here, because we’ve never been in a situation like it,” she said.
Joseph Potts, a deputy sheriff from Denver, took care of his 3-year-old son near a kiddie pool while his wife attended an emergency information session about the hurricane. The hotel offered to shelter guests at a ballroom inside the hotel, but a short time later after the storm intensified the hotel told them they would all be moved to a university in Cancun. Delta has increased in strength 80 mph, more than doubling from a 60 mph storm at 2 pm EDT Monday to 140 mph at 2 pm EDT Tuesday.
It’s expected to arrive with an extremely dangerous storm surge raising water levels by as much as 7 to 11 feet in the Yucatan, accompanied by dangerous waves, and flash flooding inland.
Delta’s center Tuesday was about 260 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico.