AURORA • Matt Glatt-Paulison had always wanted to work in health care, not where he’d see blood, so he settled on the pharmacy and spent two years trying to get on with Kaiser Permanente in Colorado Springs.

But a lot has changed since 2014, when he began working as a pharmacy tech for Kaiser. Jobs that once saw a clamor for applicants like Glatt-Paulison now linger unfilled, he said.

“It's not what it used to be,” said Glatt-Paulison, a member of SEIU Local 105.

The staffing shortage has meant missed breaks and lunches, or shortened ones, said Glatt-Paulison, adding he kept hoping conditions would improve. (Earlier this year, he moved out of the pharmacy and into the claims department.)

“It's not safe. I didn't feel like I could provide the level of care for our patients the way I wanted to.”

Hundreds of employees Saturday stood on the picket line outside the Kaiser Permanente Waterpark Administrative Facility in Aurora, joining hundreds of Kaiser employees in California, Washington and Oregon in a coordinated protest against the “unsafe staffing and patient care crisis.”

There are about 3,000 union members in Colorado — including Glatt-Paulison — working for Kaiser and more than 85,000 in seven states and the District of Columbia.

The Service Employees International Union is in the midst of negotiating its contract, which expires on Sept. 30. Negotiations began in April.

The picket was not a strike, and health care services were not interrupted Saturday.

Kaiser employees described a staffing shortage severe enough to lead to monthslong waits and delayed care.

The staffing crisis is not unique to Kaiser. Health officials have been sounding the alarm for years because Americans are living longer with chronic health conditions. And as the gray tsunami of baby boomers head into retirement, the need for Medicare and age-related health care services will continue to rise.

The exodus from the profession during the COVID-19 pandemic, too, has only exacerbated the staffing crisis.

Over the next three years, Colorado is expected to face a shortage of 54,000 lower-wage health care workers and more than 10,000 registered nurses, according to an analysis by Emsi.

Esmi, Economic Modeling Specialists International, conducts labor market data and economic analysis using an array of government sources.

To address the national staffing shortage, Kaiser Permanente has committed to hiring 10,000 union-represented jobs, of which roughly 6,500 have been filed.

It’s unclear how many of those jobs will be in Colorado.

Kaiser, though, is hiring a number of Colorado roles that include licensed practical nurses, medical assistants, lab and pharmacy techs.

“Our priority is to reach an agreement that ensures we can continue to provide market-competitive pay and outstanding benefits,” Elizabeth Whitehead, a Kaiser spokesperson in Colorado, said in an email to The Gazette.

The organization is confident they will reach an agreement with the union, Whitehead said. But they also questioned the national picket at this stage of the bargaining.

“Given where we are in the bargaining process, it’s clear the picketing by the Coalition isn’t about drawing attention to new issues, but rather an attempt to create bargaining leverage.”

For those on the picket line Saturday, the protest was about earning a living wage — not living paycheck to paycheck — and providing for their families.

“That’s a slap in the face, in my opinion,” said Patricia Johnson Gibson, vice president of health care at SEIU Local 105.

“You should take care of your employees in the same way you expect your employees to care for your patients.”

Kaiser Permanente, a nonprofit organization, posted $1.2 billion in profits the first quarter of this year after reporting $4.5 billion in losses last year, according to Healthcare Dive.

Many of the front-line workers picketing Saturday in Aurora earn less than $25 an hour.

According to Kaiser, more than two-thirds of the organization’s workforce is composed of people from “underrepresented and historically marginalized groups,” and 75% of the company’s employees are represented by unions.

Across the health care industry, the average employee turnover rate last year was 19.8%, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers' annual Saratoga survey. Kaiser had an 8.5% turnover last month, Whitehead said.

In Colorado, Kaiser Permanente has 30 medical offices along the Front Range, including three in Colorado Springs, that serve more than 500,000 patients annually.