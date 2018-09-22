WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. • Dozens of vehicles slowly approached President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Saturday afternoon, blasting reggaeton and salsa as they drove by. They honked their horns and waved Puerto Rican flags draped from their car windows and trunks. They were on their way to a rally a few miles away to mark the anniversary of Hurricane Maria.
Despite the scorching hot sun, hundreds of activists showed up at the Meyer Amphitheater in West Palm Beach. Buses full of protesters came from as far as Miami and Orlando. The crowd was lively. People spread out on the grass and walked around carrying posters that read “Respeta Mi Gente” (Respect My People) and “Justice for Puerto Rico.” To one side of the stage, a giant blowup balloon of Trump depicted as a baby had been inflated. Crowds waited in line to take photographs in which they gave the orange balloon the middle finger.
Event organizers encouraged those in attendance to vote in the midterm elections in November.
“We’re honoring the lives that were lost,” said Marcos Vilar, the president and executive director of Alianza for Progress, one of the event organizers.
“We are recognizing all the people that were displaced and are living here in South Florida, central Florida and throughout the state.”
Vilar believes that although Puerto Ricans are citizens, the current administration’s response to the aftermath of Maria has proven that Puerto Ricans are not treated equally.
Nearly 3,000 people have died as a result of Hurricane Maria, according to a study conducted by the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University. The president has repeatedly disputed the death toll. Last week he tweeted that researchers had inflated the numbers “like magic.”
Trump was not at Mar-a-Lago during the event.
Dayavet Velez, 17, said that her home in Adjuntas, a small municipality tucked away in the mountains of central Puerto Rico, had been destroyed by Hurricane Maria. She and her family have been living in central Florida for nearly a year. “We came here because we lost everything there.”