Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Sunny early then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High near 80F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low around 60F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.