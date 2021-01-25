BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Calhan at Rocky Ford, 4 p.m.; Sand Creek at Fountain-Fort Carson, 5:30 p.m.; Air Academy at Valor Christian, Widefield at Lewis-Palmer, Rampart at Pueblo West, 6 p.m.; Cheyenne Mountain at Sierra, Pueblo Centennial at Coronado, Vista Ridge at Ponderosa, Peyton at Manitou Springs, Douglas County at Pine Creek, Pueblo County at Palmer Ridge, Mesa Ridge at Pueblo Central, Mitchell at Woodland Park, 7 p.m.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Calhan at Rocky Ford, 4 p.m.; Pueblo South at Palmer, Pueblo County at Palmer Ridge, 5 p.m.; Mesa Ridge at Pueblo Central, Cheyenne Mountain at Sierra, 5:30 p.m.; Lewis-Palmer at Falcon, Pueblo West at Air Academy, Liberty at Castle View, 6 p.m.; Coronado at Pueblo Centennial, Pine Creek at Douglas County, Manitou Springs at Peyton, Vista Ridge at Widefield, 7 p.m.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Pine Creek, Palmer Ridge, Lewis-Palmer at Woodmoor Country Club, 4 p.m.
BOYS’ WRESTLING
Fountain-Fort Carson at Doherty, 7 p.m.