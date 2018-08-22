HOW THE FALCONS MEASURE UP
Here’s how Air Force’s potential defensive starters measure up to the average Power Five players at their positions, according to figures from NCAA.com this past November.
Defensive tackle
Power Five avg.: 6-5, 298 pounds
Air Force: Mosese Fifita (6-1, 325), Micah Capra (6-2, 275)
Defensive line/end
Power Five avg.: 6-5, 273
Air Force: Jordan Jackson (6-5, 282)
Linebacker
Power Five avg.: 6-4, 227
Air Force: Lakota Wills (6-3, 235), Brody Bagnall (6-2, 235), Kyle Johnson (6-0, 220)
Cornerback
Power Five avg.: 6-2, 185
Air Force: Dailen Sutton (6-1, 175), Robert Bullard (5-9, 175)
Safety
Power Five avg.: 6-2, 197
Air Force: Garrett Kauppila (6-2, 205), Jeremy Fejedelem (5-10, 185)
Defensive back
Power Five avg.: 6-2, 191
Air Force: Kyle Floyd (6-2, 215)