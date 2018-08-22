HOW THE FALCONS MEASURE UP

Here’s how Air Force’s potential defensive starters measure up to the average Power Five players at their positions, according to figures from NCAA.com this past November.

Defensive tackle

Power Five avg.: 6-5, 298 pounds

Air Force: Mosese Fifita (6-1, 325), Micah Capra (6-2, 275)

Defensive line/end

Power Five avg.: 6-5, 273

Air Force: Jordan Jackson (6-5, 282)

Linebacker

Power Five avg.: 6-4, 227

Air Force: Lakota Wills (6-3, 235), Brody Bagnall (6-2, 235), Kyle Johnson (6-0, 220)

Cornerback

Power Five avg.: 6-2, 185

Air Force: Dailen Sutton (6-1, 175), Robert Bullard (5-9, 175)

Safety

Power Five avg.: 6-2, 197

Air Force: Garrett Kauppila (6-2, 205), Jeremy Fejedelem (5-10, 185)

Defensive back

Power Five avg.: 6-2, 191

Air Force: Kyle Floyd (6-2, 215)

