HOUSTON • The fatal shooting of the rapper Takeoff has Houston police asking for the public’s help in identifying who opened fire outside a bowling alley early Tuesday, killing the 28-year-old member of the Grammy-nominated trio Migos and wounding two other people.
Kirsnick Khari Ball, known as Takeoff — one-third of the group along with Quavo and Offset — was shot around 2:30 a.m. An argument had broken out among a group of 40 people who were leaving a private party at the downtown bowling alley, Houston police said.
Police Chief Troy Finner said Takeoff was “well respected” and that he has “no reason to believe he was involved in anything criminal at the time.” The chief said most people fled after the gunfire began and asked anyone who knows or has video of what happened to come forward to help investigators identify the shooters.
At least two people discharged firearms and the two others who were struck have injuries that are not life-threatening, Finner said. They were taken to hospitals in private vehicles.
The shooting happened at 810 Billiards & Bowling, which is in a three-story Houston retail complex that includes high-end restaurants, a House of Blues and is near a Four Seasons hotel. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene. An Associated Press reporter observed a body loaded into a medical examiner’s van around 10 a.m., more than seven hours after the shooting.