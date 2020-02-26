Emmett Till’s photo on his grave marker in Alsip, Ill., in 2005. Sixty-five years after 14-year-old Emmett Till was lynched in Mississippi, Congress is set to approve legislation designating lynching as a hate crime under federal law. The bill, named after Till, is intended to send a message to confront violent racism and hatred that continues decades after the black teenager was murdered for allegedly whistling at a white woman.