WASHINGTON • A preponderance of evidence proves the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic leaked from a Chinese research facility, said a report by House. Republicans released on Monday, a conclusion that U.S. intelligence agencies have not reached.
The report also cited “ample evidence” that Wuhan Institute of Virology scientists — aided by U.S. experts and Chinese and U.S. government funds — were working to modify coronaviruses to infect humans and such manipulation could be hidden.
Rep. Mike McCaul, ranking Republican on House Foreign Affairs, released the report by the panel’s GOP staff. It urged a bipartisan investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
China denies a genetically modified coronavirus leaked from the facility in Wuhan, where the first COVID-19 cases were detected in 2019, a leading but unproven theory among some experts.
Other experts suspect the pandemic was caused by an animal virus probably transmitted to humans at a market near the Wuhan Institute.
The report cited what it called new and under-reported information about safety protocols at the lab, including a July 2019 request for a $1.5 million overhaul of a hazardous waste treatment system for the facility, which was less than two years old.
In April, top U.S. intelligence officials said they concurred with the scientific consensus that the virus was not man-made or genetically modified.
President Joe Biden in May ordered intelligence agencies to accelerate their hunt for the origins of the virus and report back in 90 days.