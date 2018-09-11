House Republicans bracing for November’s midterm elections unveiled a second round of tax cuts Monday that could add more than $2 trillion to the federal deficit over a decade. They hope to cement the steep cuts they passed last fall despite criticisms of fiscal profligacy and tailoring their policies to help the rich.
The GOP’s “tax reform 2.0” aims to make permanent the tax cuts for individuals that President Donald Trump signed into law in December 2017. Those include the law’s temporary reductions in individual filers’ rates, a doubling of the Child Tax Credit and cuts to the estate tax paid by a small fraction of the wealthiest families.
Critics have said the proposed changes would primarily benefit the wealthiest taxpayers. Republicans, meanwhile, have argued their tax cuts help fuel the American economy by putting more money in consumers’ hands.
The proposals are not expected to pass Congress this year, as they require 60 votes in the Senate. Congressional Democrats quickly panned the plan, released by Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, who is chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee and a key architect of last fall’s tax cuts.
The tax cuts for individuals under the original Republican tax law are mostly set to expire by 2025. Republican lawmakers decided only to make the law’s tax changes for corporations permanent — including lowering the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent — to prevent the law from costing more than $1.5 trillion in a 10-year window.
Republicans gave Congress almost a full decade to extend these individual tax cuts before they expire. But the law’s mediocre polling numbers — and the difficult election outlook for House Republicans — have increased their sense of urgency. With Democratic candidates characterizing the law as a giveaway to large corporations, Republicans are trying to counter by drawing attention to its rate reductions for individual taxpayers.
But the price tag for extending them will be high. Brady’s plan would add about $630 billion to the federal deficit by 2029, on top of the $1.9 trillion the law is already expected to cost when factoring in higher interest payments, Congress’ Joint Committee on Taxation said on Tuesday.
Beyond those three years, the costs would continue to pile up. Starting in 2026, the cuts could cost the federal government about $165 billion annually in today’s dollars, according to projections by the Tax Foundation, a conservative-leaning think tank. That annual cut would add up to a roughly $2.4 trillion addition to the federal deficit over a 10-year period, the Tax Foundation found.