WASHINGTON • House Democrats nominated Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday as the speaker to lead them into Joe Biden’s presidency, and shortly afterward she seemed to suggest that these would be her final two years in the post.
Democrats, scattered around the country, used a voice vote to pick Pelosi to guide a smaller and ideologically divided House majority in shepherding Biden’s agenda toward enactment. It was the party’s first virtual leadership election, a response to the coronavirus pandemic.
At a news conference afterward, Pelosi, D-Calif., came close to affirming that these next two years leading the House would be her last. Asked about her longevity, she cited her statement two years ago when she said she’d abide by a move to limit her speakership then to four more years. “I don’t want to limit any leverage I may have, but I made the statement,” Pelosi, 80, told reporters Wednesday. She stopped short of saying these would be her final two years in the post.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., and No. 3 party leader Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., Congress’ highest ranking Black member, were reelected to their positions, like Pelosi without opposition. Clyburn revived Biden’s faltering bid for the Democratic presidential nomination this year by helping him win the South Carolina primary, a turnaround moment in Biden’s campaign.
“The theme, I think, of what we do next has to be about justice” in the economy, health care and policing, Pelosi told her colleagues after the vote.
Underscoring Pelosi’s emphasis on inclusiveness, five of the seven Democrats who’d planned to deliver speeches backing her candidacy were women. They included congresswoman-elect Nikema Williams, who won the Atlanta-area district represented by Democratic Rep. John Lewis, the civil rights champion, until his death in July.
The full House will formally elect the new speaker when the new Congress convenes in early January, shortly before Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration. Hoyer’s and Clyburn’s jobs are party positions that don’t need House approval.
Pelosi has won acclaim among Democrats as a leading foe of outgoing President Trump in battles over impeachment, immigration and health care. She’s given as good as she’s gotten from the insult-prone Republican president, prompting him to call her “Crazy Nancy.” But with some votes still being tallied in this month’s elections, 10 incumbent House Dems have been defeated, dashing expectations of adding seats and damaging party morale. Democrats were on track to have perhaps a 222-213 majority, one of the smallest in decades.