WASHINGTON • Executives from some of the world’s biggest oil companies denied in U.S. congressional testimony on Thursday that they continue to misinform the public about the role of fossil fuels in climate change and resisted calls to ask lobbying groups they fund to stop obstructing climate-friendly policies.
It was the first time executives of the top oil majors — ExxonMobil, Shell Oil, BP America and Chevron — and the heads of the American Petroleum Institute (API) and Chamber of Commerce answered questions about climate change in Congress under oath.
Democratic Representative Ro Khanna said at the House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing that oil companies have started to improve their talking points around climate change. But Khanna said their support of lobbying groups that either deny climate science or work to kill major climate policies contradicts their statements.
“I don’t believe that you purposely want to be out there spreading climate misinformation but you’re out there funding these groups,” Khanna said.
Appearing before the panel were CEOs Darren Woods of ExxonMobil, Gretchen Watkins of Shell Oil, David Lawler of BP America and Mike Wirth of Chevron. They all testified virtually.
Khanna asked them if any would commit to an independent audit to verify that none of their funds were going to groups that deny climate science, or whether they would commit to pulling their memberships from API even if the oil lobby group continues to lobby against policies such as electric vehicle credits and methane fees. None of the executives said yes.
Committee Democrats said the hearing opens a year of investigations into whether Big Oil has deceived Americans about its role in climate change. The hearing came as President Joe Biden heads to Scotland for U.N. climate talks and as Congress haggles over climate provisions in major social spending and infrastructure legislation.
Rep. James Comer, the panel’s top Republican, did not mention climate change in his opening remarks and said the panel should be addressing inflation and high energy prices he linked to Biden administration policies. “The purpose of this hearing is clear: to deliver partisan theater for prime-time news,” Comer said.