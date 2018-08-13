Hot Sulphur Springs

Hot Sulphur Springs was an ideal landing spot after a 44-mile ski expedition. That was completed in 1911 by Carl Howelsen, the namesake of Steamboat Springs’ famous hill here in northern Colorado, and his Norwegian comrade, Angell Schmidt. They wowed crowds with a ski jump competition and had the option of a relaxing soak in town, the unassuming seat of Grand County built upon a humble resort.

Hot Sulphur Springs Resort and Spa maintains that William Byers, with the help of the U.S. Cavalry, “somewhat deviously took control of the hot springs and eventually named the little town Hot Sulphur Springs.” He discovered the waters in 1840, long after native hunters had rested in them during their winter hunts around the canyon now named Byers Canyon. Peace was proclaimed in 1997, when after extensive renovations, the resort invited a Ute tribal leader to bless the place.

The mineral springs are said to rise 35,000 feet from underground, feeding the resort’s 21 pools and baths, which sit at temperatures between 95 and 112 degrees. Basic motel rooms, cabins and apartments are the lodging options, with camping also available at the town park or at the more remote Williams Fork Reservoir. That’s a destination for anglers, who are known to pull lunkers from the nearby reaches of the Colorado River.

Rules: Suits required. No smoking, alcohol, food or glass around pools. Kids younger than 12 limited to five pools.

Address: 5609 Spring Road, Hot Sulphur Springs, 80451

Hours: 8 a.m.-9:45 p.m. every day, no admissions after 9:15 p.m.

Contact: 970-725-3306, hotsulphursprings.com

Getting there: Go west on Interstate 70 to exit 232 for U.S. 40 east and follow into town.