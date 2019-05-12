Colorado Springs isn't the only town with a balloon festival happening this summer. Check out this list of high-altitude hot air balloon festivals happening throughout the state.
Telluride — Telluride Balloon Festival: May 31-June 2, Town Park, Telluride.
El Jebel — Crown Summerfest Balloon Bash: Cornhole tournament, vendors, music and more. June 8-9, Crown Mountain Park & Recreation, El Jebel.
Frederick — Frederick in Flight - Hot Air Balloon Festival: June 21-23, Centennial Park, Frederick.
Craig — Moffat County Balloon Festival: Aug. 3-4, Loudy-Simpson Park, Craig.
Walden — Sky’s the Limit Hot Air Balloon Festival: Balloon launch, food, and more. Aug. 10, Walden.
Colorado Springs — Labor Day Liftoff: Balloon Classic and Balloon Glow. Aug. 31-Sept. 2, Memorial Park, Colorado Springs.
Windsor — Harvest Festival and Balloon Rally: Vendors, balloon launch and more. Aug. 31-Sept. 2, Windsor.
Pagosa Springs — ColorFest: Hot air balloons, music, beer, wine, food and more. Sept. 20-22, Pagosa Springs.
Snowmass Village — Balloon Festival: One of the highest-altitude balloon events in the country. Sept. 6-8, Snowmass.