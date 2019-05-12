Colorado Springs isn't the only town with a balloon festival happening this summer. Check out this list of high-altitude hot air balloon festivals happening throughout the state. 

Telluride — Telluride Balloon Festival: May 31-June 2, Town Park, Telluride.

El Jebel — Crown Summerfest Balloon Bash: Cornhole tournament, vendors, music and more. June 8-9, Crown Mountain Park & Recreation, El Jebel.

Frederick — Frederick in Flight - Hot Air Balloon Festival: June 21-23, Centennial Park, Frederick.

Members of the Sky Candy balloon crew from Rio Rancho, New Mexico flared the ignited propane of the burner of their balloon at a balloon glow in Telluride Saturday night. Balloonists were unable to light the actual balloon because it was too windy. Sunday morning the balloons participating in the 24th year of the annual festival lifted off in a cool blue sky. photo by Carol Lawrence 6/02/07
Craig — Moffat County Balloon Festival: Aug. 3-4, Loudy-Simpson Park, Craig.

Walden — Sky’s the Limit Hot Air Balloon Festival: Balloon launch, food, and more. Aug. 10, Walden.

Colorado Springs — Labor Day Liftoff: Balloon Classic and Balloon Glow. Aug. 31-Sept. 2, Memorial Park, Colorado Springs.

Windsor — Harvest Festival and Balloon Rally: Vendors, balloon launch and more. Aug. 31-Sept. 2, Windsor.

The first group of students, ninth graders from the Colorado Military Academy, get ready as the Rocky Mountain Hot Air had a hot air balloon that was tethered allowing students to enjoy the experience and views from above on Wednesday December 5, 2018 in Colorado Springs. (Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).
Pagosa Springs — ColorFest: Hot air balloons, music, beer, wine, food and more. Sept. 20-22, Pagosa Springs.

Snowmass Village — Balloon Festival: One of the highest-altitude balloon events in the country. Sept. 6-8, Snowmass.

