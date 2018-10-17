WASHINGTON • Suffice it to say that "Horseface" and porn actress Stormy Daniels aren't what Republicans want to talk about three weeks from the midterm elections — or ever. A record number of women are running, most of them Democrats, in the first balloting of the #MeToo era.
No matter. President Donald Trump this week added "Horseface" to a long list of unflattering references to women, including: Fat, ugly, disgusting, "that dog," ''a 10," ''no longer a 10," a slob, "Miss Piggy," ''Miss Housekeeping," wacky and crazy.
Trump's tweet about Daniels came after a federal judge dismissed the adult film actress' defamation lawsuit against the president.
Trump tweeted: "Great, now I can go after Horseface and her 3rd rate lawyer." He added, "She knows nothing about me, a total con!"
That appeared to be a reference to Daniels' detailed and unflattering description of Trump, with whom she says she engaged in an affair in 2006, from her recent book.
"Game on, Tiny," Daniels tweeted back Tuesday.
By now, Trump's infamous talk about women is embedded in American political lore.
But through the campaign and his presidency, there's been little evidence that Trump's habit has done damage among his most passionate supporters. One question in the 2018 midterms is whether Democratic voters will be particularly likely to cast ballots this year.
In Gallup's latest tracking poll, 34 percent of women say they approve of Trump, which is about where it's been throughout his presidency. Republican women are still overwhelmingly likely to support him.
Women are typically far more likely than men to support Democratic candidates, and this year is no exception. In a recent poll by the Washington Post and ABC News, 59 percent of women said they would be voting for Democratic House candidates, while just 46 percent of men said the same.
Here's a far-from-complete selection of Trump's descriptions of women who bother him:
• Trump unloaded on former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman, praising White House Chief of Staff John Kelly "for quickly firing that dog!"
• Trump mocked GOP rival Carly Fiorina's appearance. "Look at that face," he said of Fiorina, according to Rolling Stone in 2015. "Would anyone vote for that? Can you imagine that, the face of our next president?"
• Trump said 1996 Miss Universe Alicia Machado had gained a "massive amount of weight and it was a real problem." Trump did not deny Machado's charge that Trump called her "Miss Piggy" and "Miss Housekeeping."