ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Receiving attention for your ideas can make your day. You might feel you’re receiving only faint applause from a partner.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
Check things out from every angle. You know how to protect your heart and care for yourself without building a too-tough shell.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
You’d like to be considered a triathlete, not a pedestrian. To be considered truly exceptional, be honest about your mistakes.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
You could be so busy trying to attend to business at hand that you don’t recognize someone’s attempt to be affectionate.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
You receive ample input and inspiration from those around you. Note the specifics of each key idea; you’ll be glad you did.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
One puzzle piece could solve a problem like magic. If you pay close attention, you will find out just what you need to know.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Dawdling can prevent problems. Rather than squabbling over issues right now it may be best to pretend they don’t exist.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Learn to gracefully deflect personal questions. You might want to assess and improve your coping mechanisms.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
You mean well but sometimes make judgments based on assumptions or projections. Hhold off on extending an invitation for now.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Handle a social flare-up with delicacy and diplomacy. You can see all the sides of a problem from your objective viewpoint. AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
You could be missing key facts about your assets now. Despite your healthy financial status on paper, stay conservative.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
Faced with tough decisions, you find it useful to wait to respond. You may prefer to appear indecisive than fight fire with fire.