ARIES (March 21-April 19)
Wave the red, white, and blue. This could be one of your favorite Independence Days ever. You might be at your best in a group setting.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20)
You may have an unexpected guest, receive a last-minute invitation, or have a sudden shower cause you to move your party indoors. Be spontaneous, and you can enjoy every moment.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20)
Enjoy today’s break in the routine. You may get up early to prepare a picnic or party or stay up late to watch a fireworks display.
CANCER (June 21-July 22)
If you can take the day off it could be tons of fun and live up to all your expectations. If you’ve been able to turn the holiday into a long weekend, even better.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)
Be cautious when handling situations that could become explosive. Don’t make assumptions and proceed with care to avoid hurting someone’s feelings.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
Enjoy the spotlight when it shines on you. You can make a big impression on someone because you are well-spoken and have great ideas.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Patience will pay off with the best plan. Take your time to work out how to fit everyone’s favorite activities into the busy schedule.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Someone may perform a small service that you greatly appreciate. You may not be able to return the favor directly but find other ways to give back to the universe. What goes around comes around.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Enjoy those who are loyal and true blue. Despite holiday activities, remember to acknowledge their faithfulness to you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
Being a party animal is sometimes easier said than done. It may be difficult to shift gears at social gatherings or to put serious thoughts aside.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Make sure not to miss an important communique. It may be a national holiday for you but for people in other locations around the world it is just another day.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)
Don’t let little misunderstandings brew too long; clear the air if you think someone has misunderstood or has hurt feelings. Be understanding and sympathetic with the people closest to you.