Generation Wild, a program created by Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) to help connect children with nature, will be making an attempt to break the world record for ‘longest hopscotch game’ at Chatfield State Park later this month.
The previous record was set in April of this year by the SEED First-Year Leadership Organization at The Georgia Institute of Technology. Their hopscotch game stretched 4.2 miles. To beat the record, Generation Wild intends on painting one that is 4.5 miles long.
An official from the Guinness Book of World Records will be in attendance when the hopscotch games debuts on September 18 at 10 AM.
“During the world record attempt, two tribute “hoppers” will complete the full 4.5 miles to verify that the course is, in fact, a functioning hopscotch. The hoppers will end at the world’s longest hopscotch celebration, located near the state park’s swim beach area, where Guinness World Records will announce if Generation Wild has claimed the title for the world’s longest hopscotch,” a news release from Generation Wild said.
The first 500 people to arrive on September 18 will receive free entry to the park, according to the release. Visitors can also expect swag giveaways and games throughout the day.