CHICAGO • After decades of failures, hopes are rising again for a drug to alter the course of Alzheimer’s disease. An experimental therapy slowed mental decline by 30 percent in patients who got the highest dose in a mid-stage study, and it removed much of the sticky plaque gumming up their brains, the drug’s makers said Wednesday.
The results have been highly anticipated and have sent the stock of the two companies involved soaring.
The drug from Eisai and Biogen did not meet its main goal in a study of 856 participants, so overall, it was considered a flop. But company officials said that 161 people who got the highest dose every two weeks for 18 months did significantly better than 245 people who were given a dummy treatment.
There are lots of caveats about the work, which was led by company scientists rather than academic researchers and not reviewed by outside experts. The study also was too small to be definitive and the results need to be confirmed with more work, dementia experts said. But they welcomed any glimmer of success after multiple failures.
“We’re cautiously optimistic,” said Maria Carrillo, chief science officer of the Alzheimer’s Association.
“A 30 percent slowing of decline is something I would want my family member to have,” and the drug’s ability to clear the brain plaques “looks pretty amazing,” she said.
About 50 million people worldwide have dementia, and Alzheimer’s is the most common type. There is no cure — current medicines just ease symptoms. Some previous efforts to develop a drug to slow the disease may have been tried too late, after severe damage occurred.