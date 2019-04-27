NOTE: The bulletin board and honor roll run Sundays unless there is a space shortage. Please submit sports announcements by 5 p.m. Thursday to Gazette Sports, 30 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 100, 80903; fax to 636-0163; or email sports@gazette.com with the subject “Bulletin Board” or “Honor Roll” with name and phone number.
Baseball
• Rippers Baseball is looking for 12u and 13u players for spring and summer 2019. Tryouts at Rippers. Interested parties call 719-492-2888 or email 719rippersbaseball@gmail.com.
• Colorado Springs Summer Baseball is accepting online and mail-in registrations for the summer baseball season until May 20. Walk-in registration at El Pomar Youth Sports Complex is Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Ages 9-18 welcome. For more information contact Mark Telander at 719-244-1518 or Jorge Lacayo at 719-648-5171 or email coloradospringssummerbaseball@comcast.net.
• West El Paso Baseball, the longest-running Pitching Machine League in Colorado Springs, is accepting online and mail-in registrations for the summer baseball season until May 20. Walk-in registration at El Pomar Youth Sports Complex is Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Ages 6-8 welcome. For more information contact Jorge Lacayo at 719-648-5171 or email westelpasobaseball@comcast.net.
• D-BAT is offering various baseball and softball events in May:
Tuesdays in May Live Batting Practice 7-8 p.m. $10
May 7 Pitching with Justin (Ages 6-12) 6-7:30 p.m. $20
May 9 Catching with Cole (Ages 6-12) 7-8 p.m. $20
May 11 Softball Hitting with Gabi 1-2:30 p.m. $25
May 13 Specialty Infield Play (1st and 3rd base) 6-7 p.m. $20
May 18 T-Ball with Paul 10 -11:30 a.m. $25
May 20 Specialty Infield Play (middle infield) 6-7 p.m. $20
May 21 Softball Catching with Madison 6-7 p.m. $20
May 23 Baseball Hitting with Cole (ages 6-12) and Paul (ages 12 and up) 6-7 p.m. $20
May 27 Memorial Day Baseball Camp All Aspects, Ages 6-12 9 a.m.-2 p.m. $40
May 27 Memorial Day Softball Camp All Aspects, Ages 6-12 9 a.m.-2 p.m. $40
• Air Academy is going to honor its 1989 state champion baseball team May 9 at 3:30 at the Air Academy baseball field. Call Coach Fanning at 719-599-3565 for more information.
• The Catamounts, a new 9U baseball team, is starting this summer. For more information contact Mark at leasuremark@yahoo.com or Ben at coachbenny84@yahoo.com
• Top of the Rockies Instructional Baseball Camps are returning. Camps available for 6-14-year-olds at the Grace Center June 3-6 and in Simla June 10-12. Additional camps may be added in June. Cost ranges from $80-$100. For more information contact Coach Percy at bfperfcy@g.com or 719-510-2497 or visit topoftherockies.com
Basketball
• The first Derrick White basketball camp will run June 24-27 at the Parker Fieldhouse in Parker. Cost is $180 for registrations before May. The camp is open to boys and girls 6-17. For additional information call Mason at 303-921-5302 or register at www.parkerrec.com.
• Vista Ridge High School will host a basketball school for students in grades 3-8, June 10-14. For more information call coach Joe Hites at 719-494-2983 or visit vistaridgebasketball.org.
Coaches
• The Classical Academy is looking for assistant coaches for baseball and wrestling. Apply at tcatitans.org or email Gary Geiger at ggeiger@asd20.org.
• Woodland Park is in need of a boys’ soccer coach and a girls’ basketball coach. Interested parties Contact Joe Roskam at jroskam@wpsdk12.org
• Air Academy is searching for a head varsity softball coach. Contact Blue Anderson at blue.anderson@asd20.org for information.
• Coronado is looking for a C-team volleyball coach and a head cheer coach. Interested parties send letter for interest and resume to jimmy.porter@d11.org.
• Liberty is looking for a C-team volleyball coach, a JV girls’ tennis coach, a head cheer coach, a head boys’ basketball coach and a head ice hockey coach. Interested parties contact Mike Sibley at michael.sibley@asd20.org.
• Pine Creek is searching for a head boys’ tennis coach. Interested parties send résumé to Eric Hulen at eric.hulen@asd20.org.
• Widefield is looking for a head girls’ volleyball and head girls’ basketball coach. Interested parties, send a letter of interest and resume to Shelli Miles at miless@wsd3.org.
Fencing
• Front Range Fencing Club is hosting a summer fencing camp and classes for children, teens and adults. Registration deadline is Wednesday. To register go to www.frontrangefencingclub.com/summer-camp. For more information email frontrangefencingclub@comcast.net
Golf
• Pikes Peak Women’s Golf League is looking for new members. Women over 18 with varying handicaps gather Tuesday afternoons for 9 or 18 holes at various courses throughout the area. The first day of the league is Tuesday at Cheyenne Shadows and then May 7 at Kissing Camels Country Club. Play is from April 30 to Oct. 8.
Officiating
• If interested in becoming an official, email president@csboaonline.org.
• To become a baseball ump for free, contact pikespeaksportsofficials@comcast.net.
• If interested in officiating youth baseball and softball during spring and summer, contact ballref@comcast.net for details.
Pickleball
• Pickleball is available at The Arena at 4003 N. Weber. Two courts will be available from 7-11 a.m. and from noon-3 p.m. Monday through Friday for $5 per player per session with a third court available for $20 per hour. Interested parties call 719-428-5466 or visit TheArenaCS.com.
Pingpong
• The Pikes Peak Ping Pong Club meets Sundays from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Manitou Springs High School. Paddles and professional tables and pingpong robots are provided along with instruction from a national coach, trainer and state champion at $5 for students, $10 for adults. Visit the Pikes Peak Ping Pong Club Facebook page or call Scott Preiss at 719-231-9363 for more information.
Tennis
• City Parks and Recreation is holding kids tennis lessons at Memorial Park, John Venezia Park and Woodmen Valley Park. No experience required. Interested parties visit www.springstennis.com to register or call 719-385-6023 for more information.
HONOR ROLL
Bowling
• Shane Hayden bowled a 789 series at King Pin Lanes. Other top scores include Sam Allen 782, Steve Anderson 764, Scott Wiley 758 and Erik Jablonski 757.