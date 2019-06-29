NOTE: The bulletin board and honor roll run Sundays unless there is a space shortage. Please submit sports announcements by 5 p.m. Thursday to Gazette Sports, 30 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Suite 100, 80903; fax to 636-0163; or email sports@gazette.com with the subject “Bulletin Board” or “Honor Roll” with name and phone number.
Baseball
• Colorado Springs Summer Baseball has extended registration for its minors division ages 9-10. Visit www.coloradospringssummerbaseball.com or contact Mark Telander at 719-244-1518 or Jorge Lacayo at 719-648-5171.
• West El Paso Baseball machine pitch league has extended registration for its rookies division ages 6-8. Visit www.westelpasobaseball.com or contact Mark Telander at 719-244-1518 or Jorge Lacayo at 719-648-5171.
• Colorado Springs Fall Baseball is accepting online and mail-in registrations for the 2019 fall baseball season. Registration lasts until Aug. 20. Everyone is welcome ages 7-18. Visit www.coloradospringsfallbaseball.com or contact Mark Telander at 719-244-1518 or Jorge Lacayo at 719-648-5171.
• Rippers Baseball is looking for 12u and 13u players for spring and summer 2019. Tryouts at Rippers. Interested parties call 719-492-2888 or email 719rippersbaseball@gmail.com.
Basketball
• Colorado Springs Christian will host a new “Hall of Fame” basketball camp with coach Dan McKiernan Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon. Girls and boys grades 3-8 are welcome to attend, cost is $60 at the door, $45 for team registrations. Register at mckiernanscamp@gmail.net or mckied1@comcast.net. Call Dan McKiernan at 719-471-3139 for any questions.
Coaches
• Liberty is seeking a C team volleyball coach, JV boys’ basketball, assistant hockey coach, C team baseball coach, head girls’ soccer, a head track coach and a JV girls’ tennis. Interested parties, send a resume and cover letter to michael.sibley@asd20.org.
• Coronado is searching for a boys’ basketball JV coach. Interested parties, submit resume and letter of interest to coach David Thomas at David.Thomas@d11.org.
• Pine Creek is looking for a girls’ lacrosse head coach and an assistant volleyball coach. Interested parties send a letter of interest and resume to eric.hulen@asd420.org.
• Doherty is looking for a head softball coach, a head baseball coach, a head boys’ volleyball coach and two lower-level volleyball coaches. Interested parties submit letter of interest and resume to stephanie.leasure@s11.org.
• St. Mary’s has opening for a boys’ golf coach, a head boys lacrosse coach and a head boys’ wrestling coach. Interested parties should contact Vince Nigro at vnigro@smhscs.org with a letter of interest and resume.
• Palmer is looking for a cheer assistant coach, a boys’ golf coach, a softball assistant coach and a boys’ tennis assistant coach for the fall, a head wrestling coach for the winter and a head girls’ soccer coach for the spring. Interested parties send letter of interest and resume to christina.miner@d11.org
• Mesa Ridge is searching for sub-varsity assistant coach positions for girls’ basketball. Interested parties email D.J. Latino at latinod@wsd3.org by Wednesday.
• The Classical Academy is looking for assistant coaches for baseball and wrestling. Apply at tcatitans.org or email Gary Geiger at ggeiger@asd20.org.
• Woodland Park is in need of a boys’ soccer coach and a girls’ basketball coach. Interested parties contact Joe Roskam at jroskam@wpsdk12.org
• Air Academy is searching for a head varsity softball coach. Contact Blue Anderson at blue.anderson@asd20.org for information.
• Widefield is looking for a head girls’ volleyball and head girls’ basketball coach. Interested parties, send a letter of interest and resume to Shelli Miles at miless@wsd3.org.
• Lewis-Palmer is looking for a Varsity defensive coordinator, JV head coach and C team head coach for the boys’ lacrosse program. Interested parties should contact AD Nick Baker at nbaker@lewispalmer.org or head coach Bill Zoldi at bzoldi@lewispalmer.org
Fencing
• Front Range Fencing is hosting summer classes for children and adults at the Chinook Trail Elementary School Gym. For more information visit www.frontrangefencingclub.com
Golf
• The annual used golf equipment sale will be held July 13 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at Patty Jewett driving range. Sale benefits the Pikes Peak Junior Golf Scholarship fund.
• Pikes Peak Women’s Golf League is looking for new members. Women over 18 with varying handicaps gather Tuesday afternoons for nine or 18 holes at various courses throughout the area. Play is through Oct. 8.
Hockey
• Pikes Peak Catamount Hockey has four youth hockey programs:
Mites (U8): July 19, 25 and Aug. 1, 8, 16 and 23 from 5:15-6:15 p.m. Cost is $150.
Mile High Mites (in conjunction with the Colorado Avalanche): Same days and times as Mites. Players will receive a complete set of equipment and an equipment bag to keep. Cost $190.
Mite to Squirt (U8-U10): July 12 5-8:15 p.m.; July 13 2:30-5:15 p.m., July 14 1-4:15 p.m. Cost is $250.
Pee Wee (U10-U16): July 29, 31 and Aug. 5, 7 5:45-7:45 p.m. and Aug 2, 7 5:15-7:15 p.m. Cost is $300.
For questions, more information or to register visit www.ppc.hockey.
Officiating
• If interested in becoming an official, email president@csboaonline.org.
• To become a baseball ump for free, contact pikespeaksportsofficials@comcast.net.
• If interested in officiating youth baseball and softball during spring and summer, contact ballref@comcast.net for details.
Pickleball
• Pickleball is available at Colorado Springs Pickleball at 1120 Elkton Drive, Suite C, 80907. One indoor court (with an outdoor court surface, as opposed to a gym surface) is available from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. daily and by advance reservation only for $5 per player for a 2-hour slot with a minimum of four players and a maximum eight per time slot. Interested parties can reserve by calling 719-930-2822 or please visit CSPickleball.com for more information.
• Pickleball is available at The Arena at 4003 N. Weber. Two courts will be available from 7-11 a.m. and from noon-3 p.m. Monday through Friday for $5 per player per session with a third court available for $20 per hour. Interested parties call 719-428-5466 or visit TheArenaCS.com.
Pingpong
• The Pikes Peak Ping Pong Club meets Sundays from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Manitou Springs High School. Paddles and professional tables and pingpong robots are provided along with instruction from a national coach, trainer and state champion at $5 for students, $10 for adults. Visit the Pikes Peak Ping Pong Club Facebook page or call Scott Preiss at 719-231-9363 for more information.
Tennis
• Registration is underway for junior tennis camps for boys and girls ages 8-16. All levels welcome. Sessions offered through August. For more information call camp director Hans Carlson at 719-213-7625 or visit cospringstennis.com/summer.
• City Parks and Recreation is holding kids tennis lessons at Memorial Park, John Venezia Park and Woodmen Valley Park. No experience required. Interested parties visit www.springstennis.com to register or call 719-385-6023 for more information.
Volleyball
• Liberty is hosting a 4v4 coed Fun in the Sun Sand Volleyball tournament July 13 at 5910 Omaha Blvd., formerly BooDad’s Beach House. Tournament is open to anyone of any age. There must be at least one female per team. Check-in is 7:30 a.m., $100 per team. Contact coach Amy Adams at Amy.Adams@asd20.org.
• Liberty High School is hosting a youth volleyball camp July 23-25 for boys and girls grades 3-9. Pre-registration $75. Walk-in price is $90. Registration needs to be completed by Monday to ensure camper shirt. Register at http://www.123formbuilder.com/form-4814557/summer-camp-registration-form. Contact coach Amy Adams at amy.adams@asd20.org for more questions.
• Rise Volleyball holds a program between YMCA volleyball and club developmental. Rise is accepting registration for its fall session, which will run Mondays from Sept. 9 to Oct. 21. For girls in grades 3-4 sessions run 5-6:30 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m. for girls grades 5-6. Cost is $110 with early pricing at $100 for sign-ups prior to Aug. 1. Email Kimberley Garnhart at kimberleygarnhart@yahoo.com
• The Lab South in Monument is offering beach volleyball training every Monday and Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. Pay for the month or try a day. For more information call Michael Patton at 303-9616-4847. There is Sunday night indoor drop-in for $10 each 6-8 p.m. There is a tournament July 13, for u12/u14/u16 and u18.
Honor Roll
Bowling
• Greg Charfauros bowled a 756 series at King Pin Lanes.